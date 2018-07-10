FORTUNE Names Collaborative Solutions a 'Best Medium Company to Work For' for Third Consecutive Year

RESTON, Va., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Solutions announced it was recognized as a top medium-sized workplace by FORTUNE Magazine and Great Place to Work® for the third year in a row, landing on the list at #11 of the 100 Best Medium Workplaces. This is a positive progression over the years, ranking #39 in 2016 and #17 in 2017.

"Seeing our name on this list for the third year in a row is especially meaningful with all of the growth we've been experiencing," said Carroll Ross, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "From our European expansion, and acquisition of Theory of Mind in Asia-Pacific, to increased business demands in the U.S., the growth of our team has been especially fast-paced, and we're more committed than ever to maintaining and nurturing the same familial culture that's at our roots."

Collaborative Solutions' placement on the list was determined by anonymous survey responses from its employees. The survey evaluated more than 50 elements of employees' experiences including trust in the organization, opportunities to bring one's full potential, and daily experiences around company values and leadership effectiveness. Companies with 100 to 999 employees were considered in the medium-sized rankings.

As a multi-award-winning workplace, Collaborative Solutions is dedicated to creating an environment in which employees, no matter their level or position, can thrive. Opportunities for personal and professional development are continuously offered through an online learning library, quality time connecting with peers is facilitated through "Culture Club" events and philanthropic activities, and face time with the executive leadership team is organized during companywide Traveling Town Halls. This employee-centric culture builds engagement and enthusiasm, benefiting individual employees, internal teams, and customer relationships.

"At Collaborative, we work hard to exceed customer expectations, as well as our employees'," said Bob Maller, President and Chief Culture Officer. "Success in our business model is inclusive of employee sentiment and being featured as a top workplace by FORTUNE three years running is huge victory for us across the board."

"When it comes to revenue growth and innovation, the 2018 Best Small & Medium Workplaces continue to outperform their peers making these companies more competitive and helping them secure their position in the marketplace," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "What these companies do differently than their peers is offer a great workplace for all employees, regardless of role or personal traits."

Collaborative has had a full year of recognitions as a top workplace in 2018. This honor comes on the heels of:

Best Firm to Work For, Consulting Magazine, #2, 2018

Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services, #5, Fortune, 2018

Best Workplace for Millennials, Fortune, 2018

Bay Area Top Workplace, #9, Bay Area News Group, 2018

Great Place to Work Certification, Great Place to Work, 2018

Best Places to Work For, #13 Florida , Best Companies Group, 2018

, Best Companies Group, 2018 Winner's Circle, Workday Services, HfS Research, 2018

The Medium Workplaces list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

