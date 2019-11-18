FORTUNE® Names Paychex Among the 'Future 50' Companies Best Positioned for Growth

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of HR technology solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, has been included on FORTUNE magazine's Future 50 list of companies that are best positioned for long-term growth by demonstrating both steady execution and strategic agility.

In addition to the company's solid financial results, Paychex was recognized for its commitment to innovative technology offerings, designed to meet the needs of the evolving workplace. "Paychex has stayed focused on innovation, launching new products for niche markets, such as solo practitioners, and steadily adding functionality to its core platforms," the FORTUNE article reports.

"Over the years, Paychex has transformed from a digital player to a true digital disruptor," said Martin Mucci, Paychex president and CEO. "We're proud of our commitment to anticipate, develop, and implement new technology solutions that address the HR industry's most complex challenges."

To compile the list, FORTUNE works in partnership with the management consulting group BCG to evaluate firms on more than a dozen factors that predict growth over the next five years, measuring the following categories: strategy, technology and investments, people, and structure.

To identify the Future 50, FORTUNE partners with the management consulting firm BCG to examine more than 1,000 publicly traded companies with at least $20 billion in market value or $10 billion in revenue in the 12 months through the end of 2018. The ratings are determined using the following criteria: 30 percent of a company's score is based on market potential (defined as its expected future growth as determined by financial markets). The other 70 percent is based on a company's capacity to deliver against this potential. This score comprises 19 factors, selected for their ability to predict growth over the following five years, which fall into four categories: strategy, technology and investments, people, and structure.

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves over 670,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2019, across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting www.paychex.com, and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.



