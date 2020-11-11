Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. Receives Geo-Environmental Report

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. ("Fortune"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC:HTSC), has received a geo-environmental report from Prairie Fire Enterprises. The report noted no recognized environment conditions and provided several recommendations as to how Fortune explores its nickel-rich mining claims on its Gowan property.

Three salient recommendations noted in the report are as follows:

Re-drill the borehole (FH-68) and drill test the five best geophysical anomaly targets. A review of historical drillhole datasets coupled with various government geological and geophysical airborne magnetic and electromagnetic map layers at the Gowan property (and vicinity) has resulted in the identification of preliminary drilling targets composed of multiple linear, easterly trending, electromagnetic anomalies (conductive zone) that extend over several miles long across the property where Fortune holds the mining claims. Perform a detailed review of the historical drill hole data that includes the overburden drilling results and the variation in paleo-topography. Previous drilling reports have confirmed semi-massive to disseminated base precious metals, including gold, silver, copper and zinc mineralization hosted in ultramafic rocks at the contact with felsic metavolcanics and intrusive rocks in central Gowan Township. The bimodal ultramafic and felsic intrusive-volcanic suite in the Gowan property is similar to that at the Giant Kidd Creek Mine and offers an exciting exploration target for precious metals as well the high-grade nickel that Fortune seeks to supply to the high-growth electric vehicle ("EV") market. Tesla recently projected an 86-fold increase in battery production this decade that would allow Tesla to produce 20 million EVs by the year 2030.

Fortune's CEO, Paul Riss, said "I am pleased to announce that the completed review of historical and present datasets for our Gowan property is immensely exciting as it has highlighted the strong potential of the area for large amounts of gold, zinc and copper, as well as a massive nickel find. This property is well diversified in base and precious metals as well as battery metals. We continue to move expeditiously through the exploration phase of the Gowan property."

About Here To Serve Holding Corp.

Here to Serve Holding Corp. operates as several entities: Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc., ICF Industries Inc. ("ICF") and Executive Industries, which operates as a division of ICF.

Fortune intends to become a player in the exploration and production of nickel, gold and other precious metals internationally. The company is focused primarily on nickel exploration as the battery metals are projected to explode in the coming years along with the EV market. The company's core mission is to supply the major nickel contracts awarded by the largest EV manufacturer in the world.

Executive Industries offers corporate advisory, consulting and marketing services to both public and privately-owned companies. Executive Industries helps entities with corporate strategy, negotiation, corporate structure, marketing and executive management decisions.

