Fortune Products, Inc. Receives Presidential Award for Exports

CEDAR PARK, Texas, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross presented Fortune Products, Inc. with the President's "E" Award for Exports at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., on May 21. The President's "E" Award is the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports.

"Fortune Products has demonstrated a sustained commitment to export expansion. The "E" Awards Committee was very impressed with Fortune Products' export sales to multiple industries in 64 countries. The company's 65 percent growth in employment supported by exports was also particularly notable. Fortune Products' achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs," said Secretary Ross in his congratulatory letter to the company announcing its selection.

Fortune Products, Inc., established in 1984, is the manufacturer of the award-winning AccuSharp brand of knife & tool sharpeners and offers a full line of manual sharpening products and knives. Fortune Products has also successfully launched two additional brands – SharpNEasy and ParaForce – into its broad scope of sharpening products, tools, and knives. For more information about Fortune Products, Inc. and its full line of sharpening products and tools, visit www.accusharp.com.

"Our team takes pride in providing quality products that offer a great value and as our brand continues to grow internationally, exporting has become a vital part of our sales," said Jay Cavanaugh, Fortune Products' President and CEO. "Buyers and consumers in foreign markets are increasingly seeking quality products made in the United States. We are extremely proud to be recognized for our contribution in the export market and honored to receive the President's 'E' Award."

In total, Secretary Ross honored 43 U.S. companies and organizations from across the country with the President's "E" Award for their role in strengthening the U.S. economy by sharing American ingenuity outside of our borders.

U.S. companies are nominated for the "E" Awards through the U.S. Commercial Service, part of the Department's International Trade Administration. With offices across the United States and in embassies and consulates around the world, The International Trade Administration lends its expertise at every stage of the exporting process by promoting and facilitating exports and investment into the United States; administering Anti-Dumping and Countervailing Duties orders; and removing, reducing, or preventing foreign trade barriers.

U.S. exports totaled $2.33 trillion in 2017, accounting for 12 percent of U.S. gross domestic product. Exports supported an estimated 10.7 million jobs nationwide in 2016, according to the most recent statistics from the International Trade Administration.

About the "E" Awards

In 1961, President Kennedy signed an executive order reviving the World War II "E" symbol of excellence to honor and provide recognition to America's exporters. Criteria for the award is based on four years of successive export growth in one or more international markets.

For more information about the "E" Awards and the benefits of exporting, visit www.export.gov.

President's "E" Award for Exports to Fortune Products, Inc.

