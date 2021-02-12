FORTUNE Promotes Michal Lev-Ram To Editorial Director For Live Events

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Editor-In-Chief Clifton Leaf announced that Michal Lev-Ram has been promoted to Editorial Director for Live Events at FORTUNE. Lev-Ram is a senior writer at FORTUNE, co-chair of FORTUNE's Brainstorm Tech conference, Editorial Director of FORTUNE's Most Powerful Women events franchise, and co-host of the FORTUNE 'Brainstorm' podcast.

Michal Lev-Ram

In an internal memo to staff, Leaf wrote, "Indeed, passionate and dynamic collaboration is FORTUNE's secret sauce—and Michal, as she's demonstrated throughout her tenure here, is as natural and as gifted a collaborator as they come. For evidence, witness both her pitch-perfect co-authored profile of Elon Musk in our year-end magazine issue, and her equally masterful 'Brainstorm' podcast."

Based in Silicon Valley, Michal has covered the technology and entertainment sectors since arriving at FORTUNE in 2010, penning standout cover stories on Musk, the "Women of Netflix," Disney's Bob Iger, and IBM's Ginni Rometty, as well as dozens of other memorable features.

Prior to joining FORTUNE, Michal was a staff writer at Business 2.0, a former Time Inc. publication that covered startups. She has also written articles for CNNMoney, Fast Company, and Popular Science. Born in Israel, Michal holds a degree in journalism from San Francisco State University.

About FORTUNE

FORTUNE drives the conversation about business. With a global perspective, the guiding wisdom of history, and an unflinching eye to the future, we report and reveal the stories that matter today-and that will matter even more tomorrow. With the trusted power to convene and challenge those who are shaping industry, commerce and society around the world, FORTUNE lights the path for global leaders-and gives them the tools to make business better. www.fortune.com

Press Contact:

Alison Klooster

646-437-6613

[email protected]

SOURCE FORTUNE Media