FORTUNE Recognizes Collaborative Solutions as a Best Workplace for Women for Second Straight Year

RESTON, Va., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Solutions announced its placement on FORTUNE Magazine and Great Place to Work®'s list of 2019 Best Workplaces for Women at #3. This is the second year the company has ranked on this list.

"Collaborative Solutions is thrilled to make the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women list again this year," said Bob Maller, President and Chief Culture Officer. "All of our decisions, from hiring to promotions, derive from our intention to be a fair and equal workplace for all, as 'People' is more than a company value, our employees are our top priority. Landing on this list based on the makeup of the company, as well as feedback from employees, shows us we are growing in the right direction as a diverse and multifaceted firm."

Award rankings were based on survey responses from more than 4.6 million US employees. This survey measured the extent to which women report their company creates a positive work environment for all, which includes trust in the ability to reach their full potential, no matter their role or position, as well as their daily experiences of innovation, the company's values, and the effectiveness of leaders. The rankings also considered experiences of women from different identities, and representation of women in the workforce and throughout management.

Collaborative Solutions' commitment to diversity is guided by each of the company values: People, Collaboration, Knowledge, Balance, and Integrity. Through living out these values, the company has established a richly diverse workforce, who use their backgrounds and experiences to share and grow knowledge, learning from and leaning on one another, becoming one of the most trusted and sought-after consulting firms in the Workday ecosystem. Being a value-driven company has also resulted in an equal split of males and females at every level of business, a network to bring together and support women, as well as trainings to understand and amend biases. All of this has elevated Collaborative Solutions to an employer of choice, offering a happy and supportive work environment for all.

"These winning companies are thriving because women have an equal seat at every table where critical decisions are made," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Organizations like Collaborative Solutions know that creating a great workplace where everyone can succeed regardless of gender is not just the right thing to do, but a must-do if you want to be the very best of everything in the marketplace."

Collaborative Solutions' award-winning culture has landed the company on several notable lists in 2019, including:

Consulting Magazine Best Firm to Work For, #2

Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services, #3

Best Place to Work in Illinois , #5

, #5 Top 100 Best Companies in Florida , #9

, #9 Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials, #13

Great Place to Work for All Leadership Award

Best Place to Work in Atlanta , #10

About Collaborative Solutions

Collaborative Solutions is a leading global Finance and HR Transformation consultancy that leverages world-class cloud solutions to help deliver successful outcomes for its customers. As one of the longest-tenured consulting partners with Workday, Collaborative Solutions has a 98% customer satisfaction rate and has worked with over 625 Workday Financial Management, Human Resources, Student and Payroll global Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, and education and government institutions.

Collaborative Solutions has deployed in over 125 countries and has experience with organizations ranging from 200 to 200,000 employees. Collaborative Solutions is based in the Washington, D.C., metro area and has offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

