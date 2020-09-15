Fortune100 Software Company Selects Tenfold to Improve Customer Experience and Increase Productivity Globally for 10,000 Agents

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenfold, the world's leading Advanced CTI Company, announced today a global, Fortune100 Software Company selected Tenfold to transform and improve their global service operations for 10,000 customer service reps leveraging Genesys PureEngage with Dynamics 365 and ServiceNow CSM.

This collaboration will natively connect Tenfold's real-time cloud integration layer and intelligent integrated desktop agent with Genesys PureEngage for a fully integrated experience within the Company's Dynamics 365 ServiceNow environments.

Previously, the client struggled with disconnected systems and workflows that made it challenging to identify and verify customers, as well as efficiently and effectively serve them. Additionally, customer journey data lived siloed and unstructured in disparate systems. This impacted agent productivity, agent experience, customer experience and decisioning ability.

Using Tenfold across their global service operations to integrate Genesys, Dynamics and ServiceNow, the company will reduce agent workflow steps on customer calls by 30-58%, while automatically capturing complete and structured data for every interaction in their multiple CRM systems. Across 10,000 agents, they expect to see a $12m annualized ROI from productivity gains, while improving customer experience and enabling more accurate decisions across their customer service operations.

"Modern customer service organizations are realizing the importance of creating seamless and connected experiences for employees and customers that bring together best of breed capabilities of contact center infrastructure, CRM and AI into a unified solution" said Dan Sincavage, COO/Founder, Tenfold. "Complexity is increasing in channels and systems, but it shouldn't manifest in experiences for employees and customers."

About Tenfold

Tenfold is a global leader in Next Generation CTI for sales and service organizations. Tenfold's Cloud-First approach and Intelligent Integrated Desktop Agent combined with its productized, yet highly configurable real-time integration layer between business applications and communication channels maximizes ROI for companies on voice and CRM.

Tenfold has 800 deployments in 90+ countries serving many large enterprise companies across many sectors, including telecommunications, insurance, financial services, hospitality and healthcare. Backed by Andreessen-Horowitz and Salesforce Ventures, Tenfold is trusted by customers and partners to improve and analyze more than 1.5 Billion interactions annually. For more information, visit http://www.tenfold.com.

