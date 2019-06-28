FortuneBuilders FBGives Makes A Difference At Tijuana Orphanage

SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FortuneBuilders Gives (FBGives), the philanthropic initiative at the real estate education and coaching company FortuneBuilders , partnered with the " Unity 4 Orphans " organization to volunteer at Ray Of Light Orphanage in Tijuana, Mexico on Sunday June 23rd.

FBGives volunteers traveled across the US-Mexico border for a service trip to Tijuana's Ray Of Light Orphanage. Volunteers donated new sports equipment, clothing, first aid kits and nonperishable food to the orphanage, as well as spent the day playing sports and working on art projects with the children.

"This trip was a great way to witness how one small act can really impact others, especially these young children," said one volunteer. "Unity 4 Orphans does amazing work to help kids in need, and I feel honored to be part of the FBGives team that prioritizes getting involved and taking action,'' said another.

Ray Of Light Orphanage is home to 38 homeless children ages 1 to 16. The children have diverse backgrounds and reasons for becoming orphaned that range from parental drug and alcohol addiction to insufficient access to healthcare. Unity 4 Orphans is a charity organization that works to create brighter futures for vulnerable, impoverished and orphaned children across Mexico and Latin America.

The next FBGives volunteer trip will be to the Cape Coast, Accra, and Ghana Africa from July 2nd through July 16th. Future FortuneBuilders, a branch of FB Gives that's mission is to increase financial literacy among today's teens, will be hosting several 2 day educational camps and assemblies for over 2,000 children across Africa. In addition, FBGives will aid Habitat for Humanity in an effort to build a house in Logan Heights, San Diego on July 27th.

In the past, FBGives has partnered with several recognizable charities like The American Red Cross, St Jude Children's Research Hospital, and Canine Companions For Independence; and they are continually searching for more opportunities. For more information, please visit FBGives.com

