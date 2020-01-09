FortuneBuilders Gives Brings Philanthropic Efforts International

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FortuneBuilders Gives (FB Gives), the philanthropic arm of real estate education company FortuneBuilders , wrapped up its 2019 efforts by partnering with 6 different charitable organizations in San Diego, and raising nearly $23,000 for multiple causes.

Over the last year, FortuneBuilders Gives also ran over 400 successful food drives at its events across the country, partnering with a local charity in every city visited. In total, an estimated 169,484 pounds of food was donated to those in need.

The organization's biggest contribution of 2019, however, was when they took their philanthropic efforts international by bringing their Future FortuneBuilders (FFB) classes to Ghana, Africa in July as well as Kingston, Jamaica in November. Both trips aimed to decrease the financial literacy gap among teens by bringing financial education to nearly 3000 students, which included lessons on credit, savings and how to set and achieve goals.

"Along with students we found ourselves impacting parents, teachers, administrators and even sponsors," said speaker J.P. Servideo when describing his most recent trip to Jamaica. "Anytime they found themselves around us they would stay and listen intently as long as they could. There was an immense feeling of gratitude shared all around."

As an additional financial education resource, FB Gives donated over 100 copies of Servideo & Merrill's Amazon best seller, "The High Schoolers Guide to Money." Started in 2014 by FortuneBuilders CEO Than Merrill and professional youth speaker J.P. Servideo, Future FortuneBuilders was developed to help teens aged 13 to 17 to grow their financial literacy as well as their professional development skills.

FB Gives was established to bring together members of the San Diego community by hosting fundraisers and other philanthropy events. In 2019, FB Gives partnered with local charities including Unity 4 Orphans, Habitat for Humanity, Canine Companions for Independence, Children's Initiative, Alpha Project & Toys for Tots.

In past years, FortuneBuilders Gives has worked with charities such as The American Red Cross and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and is actively searching for more philanthropic organizations to partner with in 2020. If you are interested in working with FB Gives or would like to learn more, please visit FBGives.com .

FortuneBuilders is a premier real estate education and business development company headquartered in San Diego, CA. Founded by expert real estate investor, Than Merrill, FortuneBuilders provides mentorship programs, live education events and additional resources and tools for the novice or experienced investor seeking to start or enhance their real estate business. Learn more at FortuneBuilders.com .

