FortuneBuilders Gives Celebrates National Volunteer Month By Giving Back

FortuneBuilders hosts 3 day real estate investing seminars throughout the US on a weekly basis and the FBGives family finds a new charity to partner with in each city visited. After organizing 308 successful food drives in 2017, they are well on their way to exceeding that goal in 2018. To date, already 36,000 pounds of food have been collected and donated to those in need.

Last month, the FBGives volunteers partnered with the Courage To Call charity to sort and distribute food to over 150 military families and hosted a clothing drive to support Scripps Mercy Hospital of San Diego. This month, they collaborated with I Love A Clean San Diego to pick up over 173 pounds of litter and stencil 85 storm drains across the Pacific Beach community. FBGives also hosted the Cardinal Shehan School choir at their Baltimore bootcamp event where the kids surprised attendees with two beautiful songs. You may have heard the same choir sing on Good Morning America, Ellen, or at a Baltimore Ravens Football game. At the event, FB Gives raised donations on behalf of the children.

Just over the weekend, FBGives volunteers worked with the volunteers of the Traveling Stories organization to read books to young children at San Diego's Little Italy Art Walk. And in observance of May's homelessness awareness day, FB Gives will be collecting toiletries from FortuneBuilders bootcamp event attendees to distribute to local homeless shelters.

FBGives was first established primarily to bring together members of the community by hosting volunteer opportunities, fundraisers, and other philanthropy events in a number of major US cities. With close to 200 volunteers, FBGives is always looking for unique ways to give back to the communities it visits and views every year as a new opportunity to help even more individuals.

In the past, FBGives has partnered several recognizable charities like The American Red Cross, St Jude Children's Research Hospital, and Habitat for Humanity, and they are continually searching for more opportunities. If you are interested in working with FBGives or would like to learn more, please visit FBGives.com

About FortuneBuilders Inc.

FortuneBuilders is a premier real estate education and business development company headquartered in San Diego, CA. Founded by expert real estate investor and A&E "Flip This House" star Than Merrill, FortuneBuilders provides mentorship programs, live education events and additional resources and tools for the novice or pro seeking to start or enhance their real estate business. Learn more at FortuneBuilders.com.

