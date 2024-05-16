Fortunecoins.com named runner-up for the prestigious title of Social Gaming Operator of the Year at the SBC North America Awards 2024

Blazesoft's leading social casino brand Fortunecoins.com takes home

the silver award for Social Gaming Operator of the Year at the SBC

North America Awards 2024.

TORONTO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Fortunecoins.com , a leading online social casino, has been named the runner-up , taking home the silver award for Social Gaming Operator of the Year at the SBC North America Awards 2024 . The SBC Awards are regarded as the gold standard in the online gaming industry, recognizing the achievements of operators, affiliates, and suppliers from all the major disciplines, including payments, marketing, platform providers, and data.

Fortunecoins.com, leading online social casino, takes home the silver award for the category of Social Gaming Operator of the Year at SBC Awards North America 2024. (CNW Group/Blazesoft Ltd.)

The independent panel of judges, all gaming industry experts, scrutinized the leading operators who have demonstrated outstanding performance over the past year. In the Social Gaming Operator of the Year category, Fortunecoins.com was evaluated on its growth and commercial success, user retention, and innovation and originality of product. With its continued revenue increases, broad content supply, robust operations, and in-house-developed social gaming software, Fortunecoins.com rose above the competition to achieve this award.

Keeping in line with its three tenets: credibility, innovation, and diversifying user experiences, Fortunecoins.com has skyrocketed in its expansion. Over the span of February 2023-2024, the platform has witnessed a YoY growth rate that almost doubled relative to the last year, tripled increases in new active users, and substantial retention rates due to a focus on delivering excellent customer service, transparency with its users, and its approach to making every user feel valued.

"Fortune Coins Casino's recognition by the gaming industry's top leaders validates our passion for developing innovative and engaging entertainment experiences and commitment to earning and retaining our users' trust," said Kfir Marmur, Program Manager of Fortune Coins Casino. "Our team works hard to secure partnerships with the online gaming industry leaders to consistently upgrade our content supply and customer offerings to provide the best-in-class user experience."

Fortunecoins.com was selected for its quick pace of growth and innovation, differentiating with proprietary technology built exclusively in-house to customize the online gaming experience. Since its North American market entry in 2022, Fortunecoins.com and its devoted team of professionals have leveraged its operational advantages to set up various new product features, promotions, and strategic partnerships across 48 states in the U.S. Currently, the platform is home to over 500 games, while new content of trending genres including slots, fish, jackpots, wheel of luck, keno, and more is added weekly.

SBC's recognition of this Fortune Coins Casino for this award could not have come at a more fitting time, as it recently celebrated its 2nd anniversary, with two years of groundbreaking achievements and remarkable growth.

Fortunecoins.com i s dedicated to upholding its newly acclaimed title by continuously surprising users with popular games from recognized game developers, diversifying its genre portfolio, and entering new markets.

About Fortune Coins Casino:

Owned by Blazesoft Ltd. , Fortune Coins is a social casino with sweepstakes elements, dedicated to providing high-quality, free casino-style entertainment to players in the North American continent. The Fortune Coins casino sweepstakes model gives registered players an opportunity to win free coins that can be used to play every game in the website library, including casino-style slot games, fish games, and card games. For more information, visit www.fortunecoins.com

