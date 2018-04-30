FortuneJack Rolls Out Another Free Bitcoin Giveaway, This Time for Crypto Education

Moreover, at the end of the month, the FortuneJack Judges chose Ryan Shields (@Shieldzzzy84 on Twitter) as the winner for creating the website http://www.bitcoingamingonline.com , and he received one BTC as a result.

Ryan Shields was a well-deserved winner and dedicated community member who has built his reputation by months of activity on Twitter. In an interview with Fintechnews Shields admitted that he is willing to continue to invest some of his prize in the further development of his website.

For a new #JACKMATE theme, FortuneJack is stepping away from general impact and getting a lot more specific - crypto influencers, traders, and enthusiasts are encouraged to pick one, specific cryptocurrency and Tweet a fundamental analysis with the hashtag #JACKMATE.

Discussions about Movements of Altcoins are the hottest topic of a crypto community at this moment, and JACKMATE urges to enhance talks and spur meaningful conversations all around the digital space instituting the rich reward for the one who contributes the most in those talks.

Judges appointed by the company will select the winner. The more unique and creative the content, the higher the likelihood of catching the Judges' attention. Moreover, at the end of the month, the winner gets a free Bitcoin for educating the Twitter crypto community.

In fact, for those who already provide the fundamental analyses we all rely on, this promotion might be as simple as tagging #JACKMATE. For others, it might be contributing a fundamental personal analysis for the first time, or perhaps grabbing the opportunity to promote a viable decentralized currency that's not getting its proper due. Alternatively, maybe it is showcasing your findings in a new and creative way.

