Fortunoff® Backyard Store Announces Its Newest Location to Open in Woodbridge, VA on Saturday, September 28

Second Store Opening as Company Expands into NoVA

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortunoff® Backyard Store, America's largest outdoor retailer, announced that it is opening its 30th retail location in Woodbridge, Virginia. Fortunoff® Backyard Store will bring its unparalleled selection, incomparable value and industry-leading customer service to its second Northern Virginia location when the store opens on September 28. This is the second of three stores opening in Northern Virginia this year, as the company expands its retail footprint nationwide.

Create your year-round backyard oasis with furniture and accessories from Fortunoff® Backyard Store, opening in Woodbridge, VA on September 28.

"We're excited to continue to bring our incredible selection of outdoor furniture to Northern Virginia and to help our customers plan wonderful outdoor gathering spaces for family and friends all year-round," said Curt Littlejohn, President and CEO of Fortunoff® Backyard Store. "The Woodbridge Fortunoff® Backyard Store will be our second location in the state and we're looking forward to being active members of our newest community in Northern Virginia."

With approximately 18,000 square feet of retail space, the newest Fortunoff® Backyard Store will feature the company's extensive line of outdoor furniture in materials including cast aluminum, teak, wicker, and polymer. The stores also offer a full range of patio accessories from fire pits and patio heaters to outdoor tableware and drinkware, perfect for outdoor entertaining throughout the year. Friendly and knowledgeable Backyard Specialists can offer design advice on how to use Fortunoff® Backyard furniture to make the most of any outdoor space on any budget, and no interest financing is available.

Store Details:

Fortunoff® Backyard Store – Woodbridge

14053 Crossing Place, Woodbridge, VA 22192

Store Hours:

Sunday: 11 am – 6 pm

Monday – Friday: 10 am – 7 pm

Saturday: 10 am – 7 pm

About Fortunoff® Backyard Store

For 100 years, Fortunoff® has been a New York institution, known and loved by generations of discerning customers. Fortunoff® Backyard Store continues this legacy of excellence, service and quality. As America's largest outdoor furniture retailer, Fortunoff® Backyard Store features an unequaled assortment of outdoor furniture in a variety of styles to suit every setting and prices to fit every budget, including an extensive collection of in-stock, ready-to-ship items, backed by knowledgeable teams of backyard specialists, outstanding customer service and the best warranties in the industry. Fortunoff® Backyard Stores has 30 locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

A complete product line, more information and store locations are available at www.fortunoffbys.com.

SOURCE Fortunoff Backyard Store