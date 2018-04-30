Forty Seven Inc. Appoints Ian T. Clark to Board of Directors

"Ian is a tenured leader in the biotechnology industry, with a proven ability to design corporate and commercial strategies that enable the successful development and launch of novel medicines," said Mark McCamish, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Forty Seven, Inc. "This experience, together with his deep knowledge of the oncology landscape, will enable Ian to make critical contributions as we advance 5F9 to help patients with both solid and hematologic malignancies to defeat their cancer. We look forward to his insights and are pleased to welcome him to the Board."

Prior to his role as Chief Executive Officer of Genentech, Mr. Clark held several senior management positions, including Head of Global Product Strategy, Chief Marketing Officer, Senior Vice President, General Manager of BioOncology and Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations. Before joining Genentech, Mr. Clark spent 23 years in the pharmaceutical industry in senior roles at Novartis, Ivax Pharma and Sanofi in the United Kingdom, France and Eastern Europe. He started his career at Searle, a subsidiary of Monsanto Corporation, holding positions in sales and marketing. Mr. Clark currently serves on the boards of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Shire Pharmaceuticals, the Gladstone Foundation and he previously served on the board of the Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO). He was a former Economic Advisor to the West Coast Federal Reserve and he holds a B.S. and an honorary doctorate in Biological Sciences from Southampton University.

"By harnessing the power of macrophages to fight cancer, Forty Seven is pioneering a new approach to immuno-oncology, with the potential to transform the treatment of cancer," said Ian Clark. "I am eager to support Forty Seven as it enters its next stage of growth, and look forward to working with the management team as we learn more about the clinical utility of 5F9 across a range of tumors and treatment modalities and chart the path forward for its continued development."

About Forty Seven Inc.:

Forty Seven, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company that is developing therapies targeting cancer immune evasion pathways based on technology licensed from Stanford University. Forty Seven's lead program, 5F9, is a monoclonal antibody against the CD47 receptor, a "don't eat me" signal that cancer cells commandeer to avoid being ingested by macrophages. This antibody is currently being evaluated in five clinical studies in patients with solid tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and colorectal carcinoma.

For more information please visit www.fortyseveninc.com or contact info@fortyseveninc.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forty-seven-inc-appoints-ian-t-clark-to-board-of-directors-300638504.html

SOURCE Forty Seven Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fortyseveninc.com

