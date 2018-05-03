Forty Seven, Inc. Granted Fast Track Designation for 5F9 for the Treatment of Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma and Follicular Lymphoma

"The FDA's decision to grant Fast Track designations to 5F9 for the treatment of DLBCL and FL reflects the urgent need for safe and effective therapies for people living with these cancers, and the potential of 5F9 to help patients for whom existing options are limited," said Mark McCamish, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Forty Seven, Inc. "We look forward to working closely with the FDA as we advance our ongoing Phase 2 trial of 5F9 in combination with rituximab and continue to learn about the safety and efficacy profile of 5F9 in patients with B-cell NHL."

Data justifying these Fast Track designations were derived from an open-label, multi-center Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of 5F9 in combination with rituximab in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell NHL, including DLBCL and FL. Forty Seven expects to announce initial safety and efficacy data from the Phase 1b portion of the trial in the second quarter of 2018.

The FDA's Fast Track program is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of medicines that may treat serious or life-threatening conditions and address significant unmet medical needs. The designation provides the opportunity for more frequent meetings with the FDA over the course of drug development. In addition, the Fast Track program allows for eligibility for Accelerated Approval and Priority Review if relevant criteria are met, as well as for Rolling Review, which enables a drug company to submit individual sections of its Biologic License Application (BLA) for review as they are ready, rather than waiting until all sections of the BLA are complete.

Forty Seven is also evaluating 5F9 as a monotherapy in a Phase 1 trial in patients with ovarian cancer and other solid tumors, in combination with azacytidine in a Phase 1/1b trial in patients with refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and in combination with cetuximab in a Phase 1b/2 trial in patients with advanced relapsed or refractory solid tumors, including colorectal cancer. Forty Seven also plans to initiate Phase 1b clinical trials evaluating 5F9 in combination with avelumab in patients with ovarian cancer and evaluating 5F9 in combination with atezolizumab in patients with bladder cancer.

About Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma and Follicular Lymphoma

B-cell NHL is a diverse group of cancers derived from B cells. According to the National Cancer Institute's SEER database, 74,680 people will be diagnosed with NHL in the United States in 2018. The natural progression of the disease varies widely across multiple forms, including aggressive forms, such as DLBCL, and slower-growing or indolent forms, such as FL, which account for 31% and 22% of all NHL cases, respectively. Without treatment, survival of aggressive NHL such as DLBCL is only a few months in duration.

About Forty Seven Inc.:

Forty Seven, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company that is developing therapies targeting cancer immune evasion pathways based on technology licensed from Stanford University. Forty Seven's lead program, 5F9, is a monoclonal antibody against the CD47 receptor, a "don't eat me" signal that cancer cells commandeer to avoid being ingested by macrophages. This antibody is currently being evaluated in five clinical studies in patients with solid tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and colorectal carcinoma.

For more information please visit www.fortyseveninc.com or contact info@fortyseveninc.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forty-seven-inc-granted-fast-track-designation-for-5f9-for-the-treatment-of-diffuse-large-b-cell-lymphoma-and-follicular-lymphoma-300641765.html

SOURCE Forty Seven, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fortyseveninc.com

