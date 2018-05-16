Forty Seven, Inc. to Present Clinical Data on 5F9, its First-in-Class CD47 Antibody, at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Data from its ongoing Phase 1b /2 clinical trial evaluating 5F9 in combination with rituximab for the treatment of r/r NHL, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma and Data from a Phase 1 PK and PD study of 5F9 in patients with advanced solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, will be presented in two oral presentations at the 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois , June 1-5, 2018 . An additional abstract describing the PK profile of 5F9 in human patients and the recommended Phase 2 dose has also been accepted for poster presentation.

The accepted abstracts are listed below and are now available online on the ASCO website: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/.

Oral Presentations:

A first-in-class, first-in-human phase 1 pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) study of Hu5F9-G4, an anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody (mAb), in patients with advanced solid tumors

Presentation Date & Time: Saturday, June 2, 2018 from 3:24 p.m. – 3:36 p.m. CT (4:24 p.m. – 4:36 p.m. ET)

Oral Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Abstract Number: 3002

Location: Hall B1, McCormick Place

Activity and tolerability of the first-in-class anti-CD47 antibody Hu5F9-G4 with rituximab tolerated in relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma: Initial phase 1b/2 results

Presentation Date & Time: Sunday, June 3, 2018 from 10:57 a.m. – 11:09 a.m. CT (11:57 a.m. – 12:09 p.m. ET)

Oral Session Title: Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Abstract Number: 7504

Location: E450, McCormick Place

Poster Presentation:

Pharmacokinetics of Hu5F9-G4, a first-in-class anti-CD47 antibody, in patients with solid tumors and lymphomas

Presentation Date & Time: Monday, June 4, 2018 8:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m. CT (9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET)

Poster Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Clinical Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics

Abstract Number: 2525

Location: Poster Board 351, Hall A, McCormick Place

About Forty Seven, Inc.:

Forty Seven, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company that is developing therapies targeting cancer immune evasion pathways based on technology licensed from Stanford University. Forty Seven's lead program, 5F9, is a monoclonal antibody against the CD47 receptor, a "don't eat me" signal that cancer cells commandeer to avoid being ingested by macrophages. This antibody is currently being evaluated in five clinical studies in patients with solid tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and colorectal carcinoma.

