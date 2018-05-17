The accepted abstract is listed below and is now available online on the EHA website: http://ehaweb.org/congress/23rd-c/lkey-information/.

Initial phase 1 results of the first-in-class anti-CD47 antibody Hu5F9-G4 in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia patients

Presentation Date & Time: Friday, June 15, 2018 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CEST (11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET)

Session Title: Acute myeloid leukemia - Clinical

Abstract Number: PF232

Location: Poster Area, Stockholmsmässan

About Forty Seven Inc.:

Forty Seven, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company that is developing therapies targeting cancer immune evasion pathways based on technology licensed from Stanford University. Forty Seven's lead program, 5F9, is a monoclonal antibody against the CD47 receptor, a "don't eat me" signal that cancer cells commandeer to avoid being ingested by macrophages. This antibody is currently being evaluated in five clinical studies in patients with solid tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and colorectal carcinoma.

For more information please visit www.fortyseveninc.com or contact info@fortyseveninc.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forty-seven-inc-to-present-preliminary-data-from-its-ongoing-phase-1-clinical-trial-of-5f9-in-acute-myeloid-leukemia-at-the-23rd-congress-of-the-european-hematology-association-eha-300649860.html

SOURCE Forty Seven, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fortyseveninc.com

