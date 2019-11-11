Forty-seven Participating Locations in Colorado to Participate in National Wreaths Across America Day 2019

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine and DENVER, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) announced today that forty-seven cemeteries have been registered by local volunteers to participate in National Wreaths Across America Day — Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. This is the largest number of participating locations to date in Colorado to join the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach.

Across the state, the goal is to raise enough funds to place a live, balsam veteran's wreath on the headstone of all the local heroes laid to rest in Colorado, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration. More than 85 fundraising groups, representing Daughters of the American Revolution Chapters, to Eagle Scouts, American Legion Posts, and more, help raise awareness and funds through the sale of $15 wreath sponsorships. There are two types of fundraising groups, one allows for $5 back to the group raising funds which allows the donor to 'do good twice,' while the other 3-for-2 groups maximize every dollar raised for placement of more wreaths. You can learn more about these options or sign up to be a WAA Fundraising Group here.

Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation's fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for us to live freely. This year, there will be more than 1,700 participating locations in total across the country, supported by nearly 4,000 fundraising groups, with more than two million volunteers coming together all across the nation.

"We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time and effort to fulfilling our mission on a local level," said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. "These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and without their continued support, Wreaths Across America would not exist."

Those interested in volunteering on National Wreaths Across America Day, or sponsoring a $15 live balsam veteran's wreath for a local Colorado cemetery are encouraged to review the following listing of participating locations:

United States Air Force Academy

Alvarado Masonic Georgetown Cemetery

Arvada Cemetery

Ault, Colorado Cemetery

Bear Creek Cemetery

Beebe Draw Cemetery

Brown Funeral Home

Briggsdale Cemetery

Cedar Hill Cemetery

Colorado State Veterans Cemetery

Dumont Cemetery

Eaton Cemetery

Elmwood Cemetery

Evans Cemetery

Evergreen Cemetery

Evergreen Memorial Park

Empire Cemetery

Fairview Cemetery (Craig)

Fairview & Calvary Cemetery

Fairview Cemetery (Colorado Springs)

Fairview Cemetery (Fountain)

Fairmount Cemetery (Lamar)

Fairmount Cemetery (Denver)

Fort Logan National Cemetery

Fort Lyon National Cemetery

Grandview Cemetery (Fort Collins)

Idaho Spring Cemetery

Imperial Memorial Gardens

Johnstown Cemetery

Kremmling Cemetery

Las Animas Cemetery

Linn Grove Cemetery (Greeley)

Loveland Burial Park

Monument Colorado Cemetery

Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home

Mountain View Cemetery

Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery (Wheat Ridge)

Olinger Highland Mortuary & Cemetery (Thornton)

Old Veterans Cemetery

Pikes Peak National Cemetery

Peaceful Valley Cemetery

Roselawn Cemetery

Silver Plume Cemetery

Sunset Memorial Gardens (Greeley)

Trinity Memorial Garden (Greeley)

Western Colorado Veterans Memorial Cemetery

Valley View Cemetery

National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political, community event open to all people.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. For more information, to sponsor wreaths or to sign up to volunteer, please visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.

