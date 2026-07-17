Forty Years in the Making: Lucky Mary Blonde Restores a Lost 1988 Concert Through the Power of AI

Band Releases First Two Singles from Long-Lost 1988 Live Recording Ahead of September 4 Album Release

ST. LOUIS, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly four decades after one of its final performances, Illinois alternative rock trio Lucky Mary Blonde is returning with new music from an extraordinary chapter in its history.

Today the band releases its first two singles, "700 Candles Burn" and "I'm a Romantic," offering listeners the first preview of a newly restored live album recorded during one of the group's final concerts in the fall of 1988. The complete album is scheduled for worldwide release on September 4, 2026, with two additional singles planned in the weeks leading up to the release.

Lucky Mary Blonde in 1988

Recorded at the legendary Gatsby's music club in Carbondale, Illinois, the concert remained hidden on buried and aging cassette tapes for nearly 40 years before discovery and advances in AI-assisted audio restoration made it possible to recover and restore the performance for modern audiences.

Lucky Mary Blonde emerged as one of the Midwest's rising college rock bands following the release of its debut album, Let the Moonlight Burn, in late 1987. The album earned regional college radio airplay and established the trio as a favorite throughout the Midwest, performing from Chicago to Memphis before the band unexpectedly disbanded in late 1988.

The restoration project began when St. Louis-based drummer John Baldus received a rediscovered original cassette recording of the concert, prompting him to launch a year-long restoration project with professional recording engineers and original band members, Florida-based Todd Baxter and Virginia-based Jerry Tilk. An unexpected, almost miraculous discovery of a second cassette from the same concert ultimately provided missing audio that helped transform the recording into a remarkably clear and authentic live album.

The finished collection features 16 live performances, including 11 songs never before released, along with five songs from the band's debut album, Let the Moonlight Burn. Together, they capture Lucky Mary Blonde during its final months and preserve a remarkable chapter of Midwest independent rock history.

The first two singles, "700 Candles Burn" and "I'm a Romantic," are now available on all major streaming platforms.

The complete live album will be released on September 4, 2026, on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other major digital music services worldwide.

About Lucky Mary Blonde

Lucky Mary Blonde was an Illinois-based alternative rock trio that gained a loyal following throughout the Midwest college music circuit during the late 1980s. Following the release of Let the Moonlight Burn in 1987, the band toured extensively before disbanding in 1988. Their restored live album documents one of the group's final performances and preserves an overlooked chapter in independent college rock history.

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Website: www.luckymaryblonde.com

SOURCE Lucky Mary Blonde