Forty8Fifty Labs Announces SmartHandler- Email Logic for Jira, Data Center Edition

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty8Fifty Labs, the DevOps and software development subsidiary of Veristor Systems, today announced general availability of the Data Center edition of SmartHandler – Email Logic for Jira. Now Available in the Atlassian Marketplace, SmartHandler – Email Logic for Jira, Data Center Edition enables powerful logic and automation which allows the intelligent creation, assignment and field population of issues and requests in Jira and Jira Service Desk from emails.

"We're pleased to release the Data Center version of our popular SmartHandler – Email Logic for Jira solution," said Brooke Gravitt, Chief Software Architect, Forty8Fifty Labs. "With advanced email decisioning, routing, and automation capabilities for Jira and Jira Service Desk, it gives teams the ability to create unique rules and actions for managing inbound email requests – a task that is otherwise a very tedious, cumbersome and manual chore."

SmartHandler uses intelligent parsing to allow administrators to identify key value pairs in email text. It also uses Regular Expressions rules to search for specific strings in order to assign values and identify email requests to specific request types and/or assign to specific project teams. The use of comparisons and scoring rules allow the execution of actions based on cumulative scoring results to define even more adaptive and relevant values such as priority, risk, impact and more.

Now available for use on Atlassian Jira or Jira Service Desk Data Center environments, SmartHandler – Email Logic for Jira includes:

Data Center compatibility

Added support for logging work to Time Spent field

Added support for Request Participants field

Added support for Fix Version/s field

Added support for Customer Request Type field

Adding Watchers to ticket by email address

Enhanced support for POP mail servers

Enhanced performance

SmartHandler – Email Logic for Jira, Data Center Edition is now available in the Atlassian Marketplace. Free evaluations are available.

For more information on Forty8Fifty Labs solutions for Atlassian environments, visit: https://www.forty8fiftylabs.com/atlassian.

About Forty8Fifty Labs

Forty8Fifty Labs is the DevOps and Agile Consulting, Services and Software Development subsidiary of Veristor Systems, Inc. With decades of field-proven experience in solving the toughest challenges for today's CIOs and the Development/Operations teams they lead, the Forty8Fifty Labs team unlocks the secrets to bringing your IT tools and your people together; accelerating your DevOps journey, improving collaboration, streamlining development, and reducing time to revenue. Let us help you supercharge your business with our team's unparalleled expertise, extensive partnerships, and custom tools and integrations. Learn more at www.forty8fiftylabs.com.

