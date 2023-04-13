Forty8Fifty Labs Becomes an Official Atlassian Specialized Partner in ITSM

Atlassian Enterprise Platinum Solution Partner Recognized for Demonstrated Deep ITSM Solution Expertise

ATLANTA, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty8Fifty Labs, an Atlassian Enterprise Platinum Solution Partner focused on agile collaboration and IT service management, today announced it has become and official Atlassian Specialized Partner in ITSM. This recognition validates the Atlassian Enterprise Platinum Solution Partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience, and delivery of consistent, high-quality services to optimize customer satisfaction outcomes.

Forty8Fifty Labs has achieved the Atlassian ITSM Specialization since the program was launched on April 5, 2022.

"Atlassian would like to recognize Forty8Fifty Labs for their specialized delivery practice, as they have proven success implementing service management principles based on the ITIL methodology for improved satisfaction and cost efficiencies," said Ko Mistry, Atlassian's Head of Global Channel. "The level of commitment in the ITSM Specialization Program recognizes these Atlassian Partners' effort and dedication to delivering consistent, high-quality services to optimize a customer's experience and success."

"It's an honor to add the Atlassian Specialized Partner: ITSM designation to our growing list of Atlassian partner achievements," said Ben Chou, Vice President, Sales and Business Development, Forty8Fifty Labs. "Using Atlassian Jira Service Management along with proven ITSM best practices, we are able to give software development and IT teams, as well a business functions from HR to marketing and finance, the agile and collaborative solutions they need to drive efficiency and customer responsiveness through lean IT service management."

This latest Atlassian recognition joins Forty8Fifty Lab's growing list of Atlassian designations and awards. An Atlassian Platinum Enterprise Solution Partner, Forty8Fifty Labs was also named Atlassian Partner of the Year 2021: Cloud Services, Atlassian Partner of the Year 2020: Services, Atlassian Partner of the Year 2019: Technology Innovator, and Atlassian Partner of the Year 2017: Rising Star. Forty8Fifty Labs also received its Atlassian Specialized Partner: Cloud designation in 2022. For more information, visit: https://www.forty8fiftylabs.com/atlassian.

About Forty8Fifty Labs

Founded in 2016, Forty8Fifty Labs is an Atlassian Enterprise Platinum Solution Partner that provides end-to-end services for Atlassian Cloud, agile/ITIL4-based IT service management, business work management and workflow automation. From license management, assessment and design services to implementation, migration, consolidation and managed services and support, Forty8Fifty Labs empowers innovation for business productivity. Forty8Fifty Labs is a subsidiary of Verinext, the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next. Learn more at www.forty8fiftylabs.com.

SOURCE Forty8Fifty Labs