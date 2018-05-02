Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Projects

Red Hat is piloting its Application Platform Partner initiative, which was launched in 2017, with a select group of solution-oriented consulting partners in North America. Forty8Fifty Labs is among this group and aims to fuel digital transformation by capitalizing on the power of open source technology.

"Leveraging emerging technologies such as containers and mobile, as well as cloud-native application development, DevOps organizations are changing the way applications are built," said Rashad Neloms, Vice President, Technology & Strategy, Forty8Fifty Labs. "By collaborating with Red Hat, we are helping organizations to seize an opportunity designed to reduce their costs and increase agility so that they can realize digital transformation."

"We believe Forty8Fifty Labs is a DevOps innovator, providing a strong combination of technology and consulting knowledge to enable development teams to do more," said D. Martin, Vice President, North America Sales, Red Hat. "They exemplify what it means to be a Red Hat Application Platform Partner. Together, we are helping organizations do transformative things, so they are better able to build and maintain a competitive advantage."

Red Hat solutions for application development and integration projects are part of Forty8Fifty Labs' portfolio of solutions for custom development and integrated deployment services. Working closely with Red Hat, the company helps customers implement the architectures, platforms and processes that can support digital transformation strategies. For more information visit: http://www.forty8fiftylabs.com/devops.

Forty8Fifty Labs is a sponsoring exhibitor at Red Hat Summit 2018 in San Francisco, May 8-10. To learn more, visit: https://www.redhat.com/en/summit/2018.

Red Hat Principal Architect Veer Muchandi will also be a featured speaker during the DevOps Tech Summit hosted by Forty8Fifty Labs on May 15 in Atlanta. The one-day conference, DevOps Tech Summit: Containers, Microservices and Loosely Coupled Architecture – The Big Picture will also feature keynote speaker Jez Humble, CTO at DevOps Research & Assessment and Author of The DevOps Handbook, Lean Enterprise, and Continuous Delivery. To register, visit: https://info.forty8fiftylabs.com/devops-tech-summit-2018.

About Forty8Fifty Labs

Forty8Fifty Labs is the DevOps and Agile Consulting, Services and Software Development subsidiary of Veristor Systems, Inc. With decades of field-proven experience in solving the toughest challenges for today's CIOs and the Development/Operations teams they lead, the Forty8Fifty Labs team unlocks the secrets to bringing your IT tools and your people together; accelerating your DevOps journey, improving collaboration, streamlining development, and reducing time to revenue. Let us help you supercharge your business with our team's unparalleled expertise, extensive partnerships, and custom tools and integrations. Learn more at www.forty8fiftylabs.com.

