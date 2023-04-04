Forty8Fifty Labs Named 'Fastest Growing Partner of the Year' Among Appfire's 2022 Red Hot Partner Winners

Recognized for Achieving Incredible Business Success and for being Appfire's Red Hot Partner with the Largest Year-over-Year Growth

ATLANTA, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty8Fifty Labs, an Atlassian Enterprise Platinum Solution Partner focused on agile collaboration and IT service management, today announced that it has been recognized with an Appfire 2022 Red Hot Partner Award and named the winner in the Fastest Growing Partner of the Year category. The award recognizes Forty8Fifty Labs as the Appfire Red Hot Partner with the largest year-over-year growth across Appfire's portfolio of enterprise collaboration solutions.

"Appfire apps deliver superior capabilities and performance for Atlassian deployments and we are pleased to include them in our comprehensive portfolio of solutions to support Atlassian-powered enterprises," said Ben Chou, Vice President, Sales and Business Development, Forty8Fifty Labs. "Like us, Appfire is valuable part of the Atlassian ecosystem that is focused on empowering teams with the powerful tools they need for the agile collaboration that increases business productivity. We are honored to be named their 2022 Fastest Growing Partner of the Year."

"Forty8Fifty Labs is among the nation's top Atlassian solution delivery experts and we are committed to building on our expanding partnership," said Colin Puckett, Senior Vice President of Global Channel & Field Operations at Appfire. "Their delivery expertise has resulted in impressive year-over-year growth, and we are pleased to recognize them with our 2022 Fastest Growing Partner of the Year award."

Forty8Fifty Labs has been recognized multiple times by Appfire for its incremental sales and service success. Forty8Fifty Labs also received an Appfire Red Hot Partner award in 2020 and 2018.

Appfire apps are offered as part of the Forty8Fifty Labs suite of software products to support the end-to-end delivery of Atlassian Cloud and Atlassian-delivered IT service management (ITSM) solutions. Forty8Fifty Labs also delivers world-class Atlassian consulting, support, migrations and training that's custom designed to suit the needs of enterprise organizations of all sizes. For more information, visit: https://www.forty8fiftylabs.com/atlassian.

About Forty8Fifty Labs

Founded in 2016, Forty8Fifty Labs is an Atlassian Enterprise Platinum Solution Partner that provides end-to-end services for Atlassian Cloud, agile/ITIL4-based IT service management, business work management and workflow automation. From license management, assessment and design services to implementation, migration, consolidation and managed services and support, Forty8Fifty Labs empowers innovation for business productivity. Forty8Fifty Labs is a subsidiary of Verinext, the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next. Learn more at www.forty8fiftylabs.com.

SOURCE Forty8Fifty Labs