Forty8Fifty Labs Partners with Tempo to Extend the Power of Development

"The growing ecosystem of apps spans a range of tools to empower users of Atlassian software with the customizable solutions to help accomplish business objectives and execute work faster," said Rashad Neloms, Vice President, Technology & Strategy, Forty8Fifty Labs. "We're pleased to be partnering with Tempo as we build out our portfolio of DevOps products to empower our customers with the practical capabilities needed to speed their software development time to value."

"We are pleased to be partnering with Forty8Fifty Labs and to have our suite of apps added to their offerings for end users," said Tanya Saracino, Program Director of Sales & Marketing for Tempo. "Together, we are making work easier and more efficient for software, IT services and core business teams."

Tempo offers a suite of applications to extend the power of Jira Software. Their powerful and intuitive tools track time, plan work and manage financials. Tempo Planner is a resource management and planning solution. Tempo Budgets delivers financial project and portfolio management. Tempo Timesheets offers painless time tracking and reporting.

Tempo's products join Forty8Fifty Labs' DevOps product portfolio of solutions for Atlassian products. This portfolio also includes the Forty8Fifty Labs' SmartHandler – Email Logic for Jira, an advanced email decisioning and automation solution for Jira Software and Jira Service Desk. For more information visit http://www.forty8fiftylabs.com/products/smarthandler.

About Tempo

Tempo develops sophisticated enterprise software solutions that help make work easier and more efficient for software, IT services and core business teams. Tempo has over 10,000 customers worldwide, ranging from small startups to the largest global enterprises such as Amazon, BMW, Pfizer, HomeAway, PayPal, Hulu, Dell, and Disney. To learn more about Tempo, visit www.tempo.io.

About Forty8Fifty Labs

Forty8Fifty Labs is the DevOps and Agile Consulting, Services and Software Development subsidiary of Veristor Systems, Inc. With decades of field-proven experience in solving the toughest challenges for today's CIOs and the Development/Operations teams they lead, the Forty8Fifty Labs team unlocks the secrets to bringing your IT tools and your people together; accelerating your DevOps journey, improving collaboration, streamlining development, and reducing time to revenue. Let us help you supercharge your business with our team's unparalleled expertise, extensive partnerships, and custom tools and integrations. Learn more at www.forty8fiftylabs.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forty8fifty-labs-partners-with-tempo-to-extend-the-power-of-development-300664782.html

SOURCE Forty8Fifty Labs

Related Links

http://www.forty8fiftylabs.com

