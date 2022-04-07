Forty8Fifty Labs Receives Atlassian Partner of the Year 2021: Cloud Services

New Award Underscores Exceptional Value in Atlassian Cloud Services Contributions and Achievement

ATLANTA, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty8Fifty Labs, the expert in empowering teams to innovate at the velocity of business, today announced that it has received recognition as Atlassian Partner of the Year 2021: Cloud Services for its outstanding contribution and achievements during the calendar year 2021. This includes exceptional efforts in developing new business, thought leadership, and products and services that complement Atlassian.

Forty8Fifty Labs was one of 26 global partner recipients honored in the annual Atlassian Partner of the Year program for its continuous efforts and exceptional customer work. In addition to being recognized as Atlassian Partner of the Year 2021: Cloud Services, Forty8Fifty Labs has also earned the Atlassian Cloud Specialization Badge.

"Atlassian would like to congratulate this year's Partner of the Year award recipients," said Ko Mistry, Atlassian's Head of Global Channels. "Our partners go above and beyond for our customers and play an instrumental role in our customers' success. We are excited to spotlight some of our top partners who provide cutting edge solutions and Atlassian services to our customers."

As an Atlassian Enterprise Platinum Solutions Partner, Forty8Fifty Labs has invested in cloud consolidations and migrations as an integral part of its business model. Featuring an iterative approach to customer engagements, the company performs cloud migration assessments and migration services in separate engagements to greatly enhance efficiency and minimize risk for Atlassian Cloud migrations of all sizes and complexity. By setting clear expectations and mitigating potential obstacles early, Forty8Fity Labs optimizes cloud migration outcomes, faster.

"Forty8Fifty Labs has perfected a proven process and methodology for migrating customers to Atlassian Cloud so that customers can accelerate their journey to the cloud with confidence," said Steve Bishop, Executive Director of Forty8Fifty Labs and CTO of its parent company Veristor. "We are honored to be named, again, an Atlassian Partner of the Year and are particularly proud of receiving the distinction this year for Cloud Services as we aim to empower teams with migrations that are more concise and accurate – day one. This is a true team achievement that underscores the hard work and commitment of the entire Forty8Fifty Labs family."

Last year, Forty8Fifty Labs was recognized as Atlassian Partner of the Year 2020: Services and the previous year Forty8Fifty Labs was awarded Atlassian Partner of the Year 2019: Technology Innovator. The company was first named Atlassian Solutions Partner in 2016 and was soon named Atlassian Partner of the Year 2017: Rising Star.

Forty8Fifty Labs delivers world-class Atlassian consulting, support, migrations and training that's custom designed to suit the needs of enterprise organizations of all sizes. For more information, visit: https://www.forty8fiftylabs.com/atlassian.

About Forty8Fifty Labs

Forty8Fifty Labs is an expert in designing agile collaboration, lean IT Service Management (ITSM), and DevOps solutions that empower teams to innovate and operate at the velocity of business. Working to help organizations team better across silos, deliver software faster, secure environments more reliably, and migrate development to the cloud with confidence, Forty8Fifty Labs is the go-to resource for cross-team software innovation. A division of Veristor Systems, which recently announced a merger with Anexinet, Forty8Fifty Labs is an Atlassian Enterprise Platinum Solution Partner that brings IT tools and people together for the technology agility that fuels rapid success. Learn more at www.forty8fiftylabs.com.

