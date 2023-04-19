Forty8Fifty Labs Receives Atlassian Partner of the Year 2022: Services Americas

Named Among Atlassian Partner of the Year Winners for the Fifth Time

ATLANTA, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlassian announced today that Forty8Fifty Labs, an Atlassian Enterprise Platinum Solution Partner focused on agile collaboration and IT service management, has received Atlassian Partner of the Year 2022: Services Americas for its outstanding contribution and achievements during the calendar year 2022. This includes exceptional efforts in developing new business, thought leadership and products and services that complement Atlassian.

Forty8Fifty Labs was one of 26 global partner recipients honored in the annual Atlassian Partner of the Year program for its continuous efforts and exceptional customer work.

"Year over year, I am surprised and delighted by the innovative solutions and passion our partners bring to their Atlassian customers," said Ko Mistry, Atlassian's Head of Global Channels. "Our partners are industry leaders playing an instrumental role in our customers' ongoing success. We are thrilled to spotlight some of our top partners who provide cutting edge solutions and Atlassian services across the globe."

"To be recognized as an Atlassian Partner of the Year for the fifth time is a distinction we are truly honored to receive," said Ben Chou, Vice President, Sales and Business Development, Forty8Fifty Labs. "It's our mission to deliver service excellence for every customer and we have worked with passion and commitment to build our Atlassian services practice. We're proud to be named the Atlassian Partner of the Year 2022: Services Americas based on the successful performance of the entire Forty8Fifty Labs team."

This latest Atlassian Partner of the Year recognition is the fifth time Forty8Fifty Labs has been recognized as a Partner of the Year by Atlassian and adds to a growing list of Atlassian designations and awards. An Atlassian Platinum Enterprise Solution Partner, Forty8Fifty Labs was also named Atlassian Partner of the Year 2021: Cloud Services, Atlassian Partner of the Year 2020: Services, Atlassian Partner of the Year 2019: Technology Innovator, and Atlassian Partner of the Year 2017: Rising Star. Forty8Fifty Labs also received its Atlassian Specialized Partner: Cloud designation in 2022 and Atlassian Specialized Partner: ITSM designation in 2023. For more information, visit: https://www.forty8fiftylabs.com/atlassian.

About Forty8Fifty Labs

Founded in 2016, Forty8Fifty Labs is an Atlassian Enterprise Platinum Solution Partner that provides end-to-end services for Atlassian Cloud, agile/ITIL4-based IT service management, business work management and workflow automation. From license management, assessment and design services to implementation, migration, consolidation and managed services and support, Forty8Fifty Labs empowers innovation for business productivity. Forty8Fifty Labs is a subsidiary of Verinext, the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next. Learn more at www.forty8fiftylabs.com.

