Forty8Fifty Labs Receives Atlassian Partner of the Year 2023: Team Excellence

Named Among Atlassian Partner of the Year Winners for the Sixth Time

ATLANTA, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty8Fifty Labs , the company that innovates to create your differentiation, today announced that it has received Atlassian Partner of the Year 2023: Team Excellence for its outstanding contribution and achievements on behalf of Atlassian customers during the calendar year 2023. This includes exceptional efforts in developing new business, thought leadership, and products and services that complement Atlassian.

Forty8Fifty Labs was one of 28 global partner recipients honored in the annual Atlassian Partner of the Year program for its continuous efforts and exceptional customer work.

"Our partners are industry leaders and playing an instrumental role in our customers' ongoing success. We are thrilled to recognize some of our top partners by celebrating award finalists this year. These partners continue to provide cutting edge solutions and Atlassian services across the globe," said Ko Mistry, Head of Global Channels, Atlassian.

"Being named an Atlassian Partner of the Year for the sixth time is an honor we deeply appreciate," stated Ben Chou, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Forty8Fifty Labs. "Our goal has always been to provide outstanding service to each customer. We are dedicated and passionate in our efforts to enhance our Atlassian services and take great pride in this year's recognition as the Atlassian Partner of the Year 2023: Team Excellence. It's a testament to the collective success of the entire team at Forty8Fifty Labs."

This latest Atlassian Partner of the Year recognition is the sixth time Forty8Fifty Labs has been recognized as a Partner of the Year by Atlassian and adds to a growing list of Atlassian designations and awards. An Atlassian Platinum Enterprise Solution Partner, Forty8Fifty Labs was also named Atlassian Partner of the Year 2022: Services Americas; Atlassian Partner of the Year 2021: Cloud Services; Atlassian Partner of the Year 2020: Services; Atlassian Partner of the Year 2019: Technology Innovator; and Atlassian Partner of the Year 2017: Rising Star. Forty8Fifty Labs also received its Atlassian Specialized Partner: Cloud designation in 2022 and Atlassian Specialized Partner: ITSM designation in 2023. For more information, visit: https://www.forty8fiftylabs.com/atlassian.

About Forty8Fifty Labs

Forty8Fifty Labs is the company that innovates to create your differentiation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Verinext , Forty8Fifty Labs specializes in software engineering, data analytics and AI, intelligent automation and Atlassian solutions to empower enterprises to innovate and operate at the speed of business. The company's passionate, experienced team is hyper-focused on helping customers set themselves apart for a competitive advantage. Operating across four interlocking principles – build, modernize, manage and secure – Forty8Fifty Labs delivers modern technology solutions for today's digital business. For more information, visit forty8fiftylabs.com .

