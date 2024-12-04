FortyAU Partners with ASH Investment Partners to Drive Growth in Key End Markets

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASH Investment Partners, LLC (ASH IP), an Atlanta-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce its investment in FortyAU, a digital services firm specializing in providing solutions to healthcare clients.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Nashville, TN, FortyAU provides services to the healthcare sector and other highly regulated industries with solutions in custom software engineering, data science, AI, and strategy + design.

"We met the ASH IP team over two years ago and quickly built alignment on the strategic direction of FortyAU," said Logan Buchanan, co-founder of FortyAU. "ASH IP's playbook emphasizes superior technical talent, client satisfaction, and employee engagement, all elements that aligned with our carefully curated culture."

Andrew Kerr, CEO of FortyAU, added, "The ASH IP team brings deep experience in partnering with digital services firms to scale winning solutions quickly. We have built a team of deep technical talent with significant domain expertise in healthcare and other critical end markets. We are now poised to capitalize on these capabilities with a new partner that is supportive of growth and investment."

Andy Heyman, Managing Partner at ASH IP said, "Logan, Duane (co-founder), and Andrew have built a company capable of delivering end-to-end digital solutions to enterprises with the most complex technical and regulatory requirements in the country. We are excited to partner with this team to continue the impressive growth trajectory they have demonstrated over the past decade."

FortyAU is ASH IP's second platform in its $150M digital services fund. The partnership with FortyAU builds on ASH IP's investment strategy in the digital services industry, with a focus on investing in firms that fill the gap between client needs for custom digital solutions and highly qualified engineers to execute on those needs.

GLC Advisors and Bradley represented FortyAU in the transaction. Nelson Mullins represented ASH IP. Financing was provided by Cadence Bank.

