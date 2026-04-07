Forum Announces Initiation of Analyst Coverage by Benchmark

Benchmark Initiates with Speculative Buy Rating and $5.00 Price Target

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Markets, Incorporated (Nasdaq: FRMM), a digital asset platform modernizing capital markets through the tokenization of real-world assets on Ethereum, today announced that The Benchmark Company, LLC, a StoneX company, has initiated coverage of Forum's common stock with a Speculative Buy rating and a price target of $5.00 per share.

The initiation, published by Benchmark analyst, Mark Palmer, on April 7, 2026, highlights Forum's position as a pure-play early mover in institutional-grade real-world asset tokenization on Ethereum Layer-2 networks. The Benchmark report addresses the company's strategy of deploying capital into revenue generating assets, including auto loans, manufactured housing finance, and aviation assets, prior to tokenization in order to generate near-term yield income while building the infrastructure to monetize those assets at scale.

Citing several key investment considerations, including Forum's focus on asset classes historically difficult to access at scale, a clear multi-channel monetization flywheel that generates yield before tokenization and recurring management fees thereafter, and structural market tailwinds from the tokenized RWA market, the report argues that Forum is positioned for rapid growth as the RWA market expands.

A copy of the Benchmark research report is available through Benchmark's distribution channels. Investors who would like access to the report should contact their Benchmark representative.

About Forum Markets, Incorporated

Forum Markets, Incorporated (Nasdaq: FRMM) is a digital asset platform modernizing capital markets through the tokenization of institutional-grade real-world assets on Ethereum. The company structures and brings cash-generating assets onto blockchain-based infrastructure to unlock liquidity, broaden investor access, and enable more efficient primary issuance and secondary market activity. Forum integrates traditional asset management principles with scalable digital market architecture as it builds a new framework for how real-world value is originated, accessed, and traded. For more information, please visit ir.forum-markets.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected benefits of the company's stock repurchase, prior private placements and related transactions, prior OTC transaction, the amount, timing, and sources of funding for its stock repurchase program, the fact that common stock share repurchases may not be conducted in the timeframe or in the manner the company expects, expectations regarding the capitalization, resources and ownership structure of the company, the expected benefits of the expectations with respect to future performance, and growth of the company; the ability of the company to execute its plans, the assets to be held by the company, the company's current and anticipated yield strategies, and future performance. Forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control, and actual results may differ materially. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that the proposed transactions described herein may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the stock repurchase program, previously announced private placements, sale of convertible notes, and related transactions, including the company's ability to achieve profitable operations; fluctuations in the market price of ETH that will impact the company's accounting and financial reporting; government regulation of cryptocurrencies; the company's ability to repurchase shares of common stock, the timing thereof, purchase price thereof, and the fact that repurchases may not be undertaken under the stock repurchase program; changes in securities laws or regulations; changes in business, market, financial, political and regulatory conditions; risks relating to the company's OTC transaction, including the company's ability to repay such facility, covenants associated therewith and security interests associated therewith; risks relating to the company's previously announced ATM offering, including potential downward pressure on the company's stock price associated therewith; risks relating to the company's operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price of Ether and other cryptocurrencies; the risk that the company's stock price may be correlated to the price of digital assets; risks related to increased competition in the industries in which the company does and will operate; risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally; risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purpose, expectations with respect to future performance, growth and anticipated acquisitions; potential litigation involving the company; global economic conditions; geopolitical events and regulatory changes; access to additional financing, and the potential lack of such financing; and the company's ability to raise funding in the future and the terms of such funding, including dilution caused thereby, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as well as the supplemental risk factors and other information the company has or may file with the SEC, including those disclosed under Item 8.01 of the Current Reports on Form 8-K filed by the company with the SEC on July 30, 2025 and August 11, 2025. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. Investors should also be aware that under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), certain crypto assets must be measured at fair value, with changes recognized in net income for each reporting period. These fair value adjustments may cause significant fluctuations in the company's balance sheet and income statement from period-to-period. In addition, for certain crypto assets, including ETH, which the company holds, impairment charges may be required to be reported in net income if the market price of such assets (including ETH) falls below the cost basis at which those assets are carried on the balance sheet. Readers are encouraged to read the company's filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law. The company's business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

SOURCE Forum Markets, Incorporated