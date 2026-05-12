Forum Announces Initiation of Analyst Coverage by Clear Street

Clear Street Initiates with Buy Rating and $11.00 Price Target

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Markets, Incorporated (Nasdaq: FRMM), a digital asset platform modernizing capital markets through the tokenization of real-world assets, today announced that Clear Street has initiated coverage of the company's common stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $11.00 per share.

The research report, authored by Brian Dobson, Justin Pan, and Greg Pendy, was published on May 11, 2026. Clear Street's initiation highlights Forum's position as a regulated, public-market platform for tokenizing institutional-grade real-world assets on Ethereum, and the company's strategy of deploying capital into revenue-generating assets — including auto loans, manufactured housing finance, and aviation assets — prior to tokenization in order to generate near-term yield income while building the infrastructure to monetize those assets at scale. Clear Street estimates approximately 145% upside to its $11.00 price target, underpinned by its outlook for approximately 211% revenue growth in 2027.

"We welcome Clear Street's initiation of coverage of Forum Markets," said McAndrew Rudisill, chairman and chief executive officer. "Forum has made significant progress in a short period of time — we have built asset origination partnerships, launched our first tokenized product, established our auto loan warehouse facility, and established an AI infrastructure bridge financing origination pipeline – all of which we believe reflects a clear and achievable path to scale. Independent research coverage from a firm of Clear Street's caliber helps communicate the Forum story to a broader institutional investor audience and validates the platform thesis at this early stage of our development."

The Clear Street report cites several key investment considerations, including Forum's live capital deployment across aerospace, manufactured housing, auto credit, and AI chip bridge financing; a vertically integrated origination-through-distribution model supported by equity stakes in Karus, Zippy, and Liquidity.io parent Satschel, Inc.; and material capital return activity including the retirement of approximately 28% of shares outstanding in April 2026. The report also notes that Forum shares trade at approximately 0.46x Clear Street's net asset value estimate.

A copy of the Clear Street research report is available through Clear Street's distribution channels. Investors who would like access to the report should contact their Clear Street representative.

About Forum Markets, Incorporated

Forum Markets, Incorporated (Nasdaq: FRMM) is a digital asset platform modernizing capital markets through the tokenization of institutional-grade real-world assets on Ethereum. The company structures and brings cash-generating assets onto blockchain-based infrastructure to unlock liquidity, broaden investor access, and enable more efficient primary issuance and secondary market activity. Forum integrates traditional asset management principles with scalable digital market architecture as it builds a new framework for how real-world value is originated, accessed, and traded. For more information, please visit ir.forum-markets.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected benefits of the company's stock repurchase, prior private placements and related transactions, prior OTC transaction, the amount, timing, and sources of funding for its stock repurchase program, the fact that common stock share repurchases may not be conducted in the timeframe or in the manner the company expects, expectations regarding the capitalization, resources and ownership structure of the company, the expected benefits of the expectations with respect to future performance, and growth of the company; the ability of the company to execute its plans, the assets to be held by the company, the company's current and anticipated yield strategies, and future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control, and actual results may differ materially. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that the proposed transactions described herein may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the stock repurchase program, previously announced private placements, sale of convertible notes, and related transactions, including the company's ability to achieve profitable operations; fluctuations in the market price of ETH that will impact the company's accounting and financial reporting; government regulation of cryptocurrencies; the company's ability to repurchase shares of common stock, the timing thereof, purchase price thereof, and the fact that repurchases may not be undertaken under the stock repurchase program; changes in securities laws or regulations; changes in business, market, financial, political and regulatory conditions; risks relating to the company's OTC transaction, including the company's ability to repay such facility, covenants associated therewith and security interests associated therewith; risks relating to the company's previously announced ATM offering, including potential downward pressure on the company's stock price associated therewith; risks relating to the company's operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price of Ether and other cryptocurrencies; the risk that the company's stock price may be correlated to the price of digital assets; risks related to increased competition in the industries in which the company does and will operate; risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally; risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes, expectations with respect to future performance, growth and anticipated acquisitions; potential litigation involving the company; global economic conditions; geopolitical events and regulatory changes; access to additional financing, and the potential lack of such financing; and the company's ability to raise funding in the future and the terms of such funding, including dilution caused thereby, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as well as the supplemental risk factors and other information the company has or may file with the SEC, including those disclosed under Item 8.01 of the Current Reports on Form 8-K filed by the company with the SEC on July 30, 2025 and August 11, 2025. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. Investors should also be aware that under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), certain crypto assets must be measured at fair value, with changes recognized in net income for each reporting period. These fair value adjustments may cause significant fluctuations in the company's balance sheet and income statement from period-to-period. Readers are encouraged to read the company's filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Forum Markets, Incorporated