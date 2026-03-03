Forum Appoints Robert Spake as General Counsel

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Markets, Incorporated (Nasdaq: FRMM), a digital asset platform modernizing capital markets through the tokenization of real-world assets on Ethereum, today announced the appointment of Robert Spake as the company's general counsel. Spake's deep legal expertise in capital markets, tokenization, and regulatory compliance strengthens Forum's leadership team and sharpens its focus on launching compliant, institutionally structured real-world asset products within evolving regulatory frameworks.

"Robert joins Forum at a pivotal moment and his expertise advising high-growth financial technology companies will be a tremendous asset as we continue to scale," said McAndrew Rudisill, chairman and chief executive officer of Forum. "His background in securities, regulatory response, and registered investment adviser compliance reinforces our governance foundation as we build a first-of-its-kind platform for tokenized real-world assets on Ethereum and bring more assets on-chain."

Most recently, Spake served as senior director and head of litigation at financial technology firm Republic and as chief compliance officer of Republic Capital, a registered investment adviser. In those roles, he oversaw litigation strategy, regulatory responses, and compliance infrastructure across multiple financial technology business units.

"Forum is at the forefront of bringing real-world assets into digital markets, and I am eager to join the company at such an important stage of its development," said Spake. "The company is well-positioned at the intersection of capital markets and digital infrastructure, and I look forward to supporting its continued success with a strong commitment to regulatory discipline and sound governance."

Prior to his role at Republic, Spake served as a shareholder in Polsinelli's Business Litigation Department, where he represented public and private clients in all phases of litigation. Earlier, Spake practiced at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, where he counseled company boards of directors and senior management regarding corporate governance and business and regulatory matters. He began his legal career as a law clerk in the Delaware Court of Chancery.

About Forum

Forum Markets, Incorporated (Nasdaq: FRMM) is a digital asset platform modernizing capital markets through the tokenization of institutional-grade real-world assets on Ethereum. The company structures and brings cash-generating assets onto blockchain-based infrastructure to unlock liquidity, broaden investor access, and enable more efficient primary issuance and secondary market activity. Forum integrates traditional asset management principles with scalable digital market architecture as it builds a new framework for how real-world value is originated, accessed, and traded. For more information, visit Forum-Markets.com.

