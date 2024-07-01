Forum Brands Acquires EVER Skincare, Continuing Expansion in Health & Wellness

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Brands , a holding company of consumer brands built to serve families, today announces the acquisition of EVER from Stella & Dot Brands . A beloved leader in clean skincare solutions, EVER is powered by their patented LSR10 to create luxurious, clinically proven essentials that address the hormonal changes of the 30s, perimenopause, and beyond.

"We are thrilled that EVER found the perfect home to drive our next phase of growth," said Jessica Herrin, CEO and Founder of Stella & Dot Brands. "I'm so impressed with Forum's depth in the Wellness space and the immense capabilities of their platform. This is the right team to create even greater value for our community of Ambassadors and to inspire our customers to look and feel their best."

The brand will be operated within Forum's portfolio under the leadership of EVER's VP of Operations, Jess Norman. Jess brings a longstanding commitment to EVER's mission, community, and values. Jessica Herrin will remain in an advisory capacity to EVER and the broader Forum family of brands through the transition.

"We are blown away by the strength of catalog and community that EVER developed over the years," said Brenton Howland, CEO of Forum Brands. "EVER's commitment to clean, effective skincare makes it the ideal addition to our portfolio of Health & Wellness products, building on momentum from our recent acquisitions of LOLA and QRx Labs ."

About Forum Brands

Forum is a holding company of consumer brands built to serve families. Forum accelerates high potential digital brands with a story to tell, turning them into enduring, omnichannel category leaders. For more information, please visit forumbrands.com .

About Stella & Dot Brands

Stella & Dot Brands is a leader in direct-to-consumer fashion and beauty, offering a curated selection of stylish accessories and skincare solutions through its family of brands. For more information, please visit stelladot.com and ever.com .

SOURCE Forum Brands