Forum Capital Advisors Provides Preferred Equity for Multifamily Development in Beaufort, South Carolina

Forum Investment Group

28 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

DENVER, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Capital Advisors LLC ("Forum"), a Denver-based investment management firm, announced today that it has closed on a $10.4 million preferred equity investment supporting a 264-unit multifamily development in Beaufort, South Carolina.

"Forum is thrilled to support what we believe to be a well-located development in the rapidly growing Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort MSA," said Ross Macdonald, Senior Director – Investments. "We look forward to expanding into this growing market, which appears to have experienced steady rent growth in recent years, and we believe offers an attractive destination for residents seeking to flee larger cities."

The project is located on the border of Port Royal and Beaufort, on Grober Hill Road, and will be part of a larger, master planned community that will also include for-sale single-family homes. The new multifamily development intends to offer future residents access to nearby retail, recreation, and major employment hubs, in addition to downtown Savannah, and the high-end resort communities of Bluffton and Hilton Head.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with an experienced repeat sponsor on this development," said Joe Chickey, Managing Director – Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of Forum's Structured Finance team. "We believe the unique supply constraints in the market, combined with an extremely sticky, stable, and growing employment base make this an attractive investment opportunity for Forum."

About Forum Capital Advisors LLC
Forum Capital Advisors LLC ("FCA" or "Forum") is an innovative investment management firm based in Denver, Colorado. FCA provides discretionary investment management services. FCA, founded in 2018, is owned by Forum Investment Group LLC.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION 

This material is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as and may not be relied on in any manner as legal, tax or investment advice, a recommendation, or as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to purchase or a recommendation of any interest in any fund or security offered by Forum Capital Advisors LLC or its affiliates ("Forum"). Past performance is not indicative of future results. Private market investments are complex, speculative investment vehicles and are not suitable for all investors. An investment in a private market investment entails a high degree of risk and no assurance can be given that any private market investment objectives will be achieved or that investors will receive a return of their capital. The information contained herein is subject to change without prior notice and is also incomplete. This industry information and its importance is an opinion only and should not be relied upon as the only important information available. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed, and Forum assumes no liability for the information provided. As with any investment, there are risks. There is no assurance that any portfolio will achieve its investment objective.

