Forum Capital Advisors Provides Preferred Equity for Multifamily Development in San Antonio, Texas

DENVER, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Capital Advisors LLC ("Forum"), a Denver-based investment management firm, announced today that it has closed on a $18 million preferred equity investment supporting the development of Tacara at Steubing Heights, a 293-unit multifamily project in San Antonio, Texas.

"We are excited to close our first investment in San Antonio," said Joshua Manning, Senior Director – Investments. "The opportunity to deliver a project close to the South Texas Medical Center, UTSA, and the many retail attractions of northwest San Antonio made this an attractive investment opportunity for Forum."

Once completed (anticipated in 2025), the project is expected to be comprised of 293 market-rate apartment units. The four-story, elevator-served apartment community will include a variety of floor plan types, including studio, one, and two-bedroom units. The project will also include a dedicated amenities building featuring a clubhouse, resort-style pool with an outdoor lounge, and a pet park.

The development is located at the intersection of De Zavala Road and JV Bacon Parkway, within the northwest San Antonio submarket. Tacara at Steubing Heights is approximately a 20-minute drive from downtown San Antonio and five minutes from several commercial corridors, including various retail, entertainment, and employment hubs. Residents of Tacara at Steubing Heights will also have access to a nearby city-owned open space and trail system.

"We are looking forward to partnering with an experienced local sponsor who we believe has a track record of delivering high-quality projects," said Joe Chickey, Managing Director – Portfolio Manager. "In addition to the strength of the sponsor, we believe that the favorable submarket fundamentals and proximity to major employers make this an appealing development project."

About Forum Capital Advisors LLC

Forum Capital Advisors LLC ("FCA" or "Forum") is an innovative investment management firm based in Denver, Colorado. FCA provides discretionary investment management services. FCA, founded in 2018, is owned by Forum Investment Group LLC.

