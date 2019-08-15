Forum Health Acquires Fort Worth Practice

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health LLC has acquired HealthSpringMD, a functional and integrative medical practice based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Forum Health unites practitioners nationwide who share a root-cause approach to personalized healthcare. Member benefits include year-round provider consultations, health coaching, and access to a virtual network of collaborative specialists. Care plans — informed by lifestyle, environment, and genetics — are built around each patient's unique health goals.

The Fort Worth practice is led by Susan Linder, MD, PA, a board-certified physician with more than 25 years of experience. A fellow of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine, Linder is nationally recognized as a leader in hormone pellet therapy.

"With her proactive approach, Dr. Linder helps patients take control of the aging process," said co-CEO Craig Weston. "Her focus is on helping young people prevent future illness, reversing the effects of a sedentary lifestyle, and getting people back to living well as they age. She and her team have really changed the way patients of all ages think about thriving in their golden years — whether they're already there or decades away."

Linder said joining Forum Health will allow the practice to begin offering more affordable care options to her patients in the coming months.

"I'm excited to start working with my new colleagues across the country," she said. "By pooling our knowledge and resources, we can bring diversified expertise, expanded services, and an accessible model to more patients."

Linder earned her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. She completed her physical medicine and rehabilitation residency at Baylor College of Medicine. She also has a subspecialty in pain medicine.

About Forum Health

Forum Health LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com .

SOURCE Forum Health LLC

Related Links

https://www.forumhealth.com

