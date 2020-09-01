Forum Health Acquires Practice in Coppell, Texas

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health LLC has acquired LifeStream Health Centre & Med Spa, a functional healthcare practice based in Coppell, Texas.

Forum Health unites practitioners nationwide who share a functional, integrative root-cause approach to personalized healthcare. Member benefits include year-round provider consultations, health coaching, and access to a virtual network of collaborative specialists. Care plans informed by lifestyle, environment, and genetics are built around each patient's unique health history and goals.

To learn more, visit forumhealth.com .

The Coppell practice is led by Susan Harris, MSN, RN, CNM, FNP-C, who brings more than twenty years of experience to the team. Susan is board certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) and obtained a Masters of Science in Nursing (MSN) from Case Western Reserve University. She is joined by Sharolyn Dihigo, DNP, RN, CPNP-PC, FNP-C, who is also board certified as a Family and Pediatric Practitioner and has a doctorate from the University of Texas at Arlington.

"Susan Harris' patient focused philosophy aligns directly with everything we are doing at Forum Health," said Forum Health CEO, Phil Hagerman. "Both she and her staff are dedicated to providing the highest level of care possible, and we are very excited for them to continue that legacy as part of the Forum Health family."

With an integrative approach to medicine, Susan takes the best of Western science and combines it with a holistic understanding of the nature of illness, healing and wellness. By treating the whole person and identifying the root causes of illness, she helps her clients not only get well, but most importantly, to stay well.

Forum Health LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care.

