Forum Health Acquires Practice in Tampa Bay Region

SALT LAKE CITY, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health LLC has acquired SevaMed Institute , a functional and integrative medical practice based in Lutz, Florida.

Forum Health unites practitioners nationwide under a new model for precision healthcare. It targets practices that take a proactive approach — addressing root causes, not just symptoms. The company launched June 24 .

The newly acquired practice is led by Shilpa P. Saxena, MD, who also serves Forum Health as a co-chief medical officer. Dr. Saxena is a board-certified family physician with more than 15 years of experience in integrative and functional medicine.

"Dr. Saxena is an incredibly talented physician, and we're excited to welcome her practice to the Forum Health family," said CEO Craig Weston. "This team builds everything around the goal of empowering patients."

Health coaching and patient-friendly education are two examples, Weston said.

"These resources give people actionable steps toward better health," he said. "This lifestyle-based approach enables Forum Health to support patients no matter where they are in their health journey."

Saxena said she's excited to join a like-minded team that complements her approach while gaining administrative support that frees her team to help patients.

"It takes a village to help patients become their healthiest selves," Saxena said. "My team and I are proud to be part of that village. Together, we want to reinvent how depression, autoimmune disease, and so many other conditions that plague Americans are managed."

Saxena is on faculty at the Institute for Functional Medicine, as well as George Washington University's Metabolic Medicine Institute. She's a fellow of the University of Arizona Center for Integrative Medicine. She's also a volunteer assistant professor of family medicine and community health at the Osher Center for Integrative Medicine at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

About Forum Health

Forum Health LLC is a nationwide provider of precision health services. Forum Health practitioners take a new approach to patient health and wellness, integrating advanced modern medicine with the powerful principles of functional medicine. Forum's network of physicians is bolstered by its Power2Practice® electronic medical record (EMR) platform and Inwell Biosciences supplement line. Forum is redefining healthcare — harnessing the power of technology, clinical innovation, and patient engagement. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com .

SOURCE Forum Health LLC