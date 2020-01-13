Forum Health Acquires Second Austin-Area Practice

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health LLC has acquired Austin Complete Health, a functional healthcare practice based in West Lake Hills, Texas.

The practice marks the second acquisition Forum Health has made since in the Austin, Texas area since its June 2019 launch. It will be the company's seventh location nationwide.

Forum Health unites practitioners nationwide who share a root-cause approach to personalized healthcare. Member benefits include year-round provider consultations, health coaching, and access to a virtual network of collaborative specialists. Care plans — informed by lifestyle, environment, and genetics — are built around each patient's unique health goals.

To learn more, visit forumhealth.com .

The practice is led by Harry Moore, MD, who brings about 40 years of physician experience. Dr. Moore is board-certified in family medicine and in 2017, earned his certification from the Institute of Functional Medicine.

"Dr. Moore's established — and growing — practice give us the ability to bring the benefits of functional and integrative medicine to more patients," said CEO Phil Hagerman. "Forum Health's root-cause approach to care is increasingly in demand. About one-third of adults in the U.S. use complementary health approaches. We're proud to welcome Dr. Moore's practice as yet another location and talented team to meet that demand."

"I began following the principles of functional and integrative medicine in 2003 after seeing its life-changing benefits for my patients," said Moore. "By joining Forum Health, my practice will be able to expand the scope of services we offer so that we can help more people feel their healthiest."

About Forum Health

Forum Health LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com .

