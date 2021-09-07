Forum Health Expands Its Integrative Medicine Network into Tennessee with Seasons Wellness Partnership

FLINT, Mich., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health, LLC, nationwide network of functional and integrative medicine providers, welcomes Seasons Wellness in Knoxville, TN led by Nan Sprouse, FNP-BC, FAAMM.

Seasons Wellness is an integrative medicine clinic serving men, women and children using a personalized, wellness-model approach to prevent disease. Using advanced, evidence-based biochemical and physiologic assessment tools, the team at Seasons creates customized wellness plans to restore patients' health to optimal function.

Specialized in determining the root-cause of symptoms, they offer advanced testing for GI, vitamin absorption, Lyme disease, cholesterol, glucose, thyroid and more. Health coaches and nutritionists on staff consult on lifestyle management including nutrition, weight loss, exercise, and stress reduction.

"Nan Sprouse and her team at Seasons Wellness are a great fit to our expanding network of leading integrative and functional medicine practices," said Adam Puttkammer, president at Forum Health. "We are excited to now have Forum Health in another state with this partnership."

Nan Sprouse is a board certified Family Nurse Practitioner, holds both a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree and a Master of Science in Nursing degree, and completed a fellowship in anti-aging and regenerative medicine. She is a member of the Tennessee Nurses Association, American Nurses Association, Association for the Advancement of Restorative Medicine, American Academy of Anti-aging Medicine (A-4M), and the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society (ILADS).

"I am thrilled to be joining the Forum Health team," said Nan Sprouse, FNP-BC, FAAMM. "I believe that as a part of this network, together we can educate more people and begin to see a real change in healthcare across the country to a more patient-centered and holistic model."

About Forum Health, LLC

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com.

