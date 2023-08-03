Forum Health Invests in Growing Demand for Medical Weight Loss with Acquisition of InShape Medical

FLINT, Mich., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health, LLC, a national network of integrative and functional medicine providers, has acquired leading functional medicine and weight loss clinic InShape Medical in Cary, NC.

Adam Puttkammer, Forum Health President: "We're seeing a boom in the need for personalized, medical weight loss programs, and Forum Health is investing heavily in meeting that demand for our patients. With the addition of InShape Medical we're broadening our reach to stay at the forefront of the latest treatments, best practices, and data-drive results for medical weight loss."

InShape Medical has been serving Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Morrisville, Pex, and Holly Springs since 2012 with personalized, medical weight loss programs, anti-aging treatments, and aesthetics.

Dr. Joshua Dobstaff, InShape Medical's Medical Director: "Our mission is to guide patients in optimizing health to live vibrant and happy lives. We do this through an individualized medicine approach using integrative and functional treatments. Weight loss has always been a cornerstone of our practice, and with new medicines like semaglutide on the market, patients need more guidance than ever. Joining Forum Health ensures we get the support our practice needs to continue offering cutting edge care in this evolving landscape."

InShape Medical offers a variety of services beyond medical weight loss, like the treatments found at other Forum Health clinics across the nation

Top services include: 

  • Medical Aesthetics
  • Anti-Aging
  • Hormone Therapies
  • Immune System Treatments
  • Micronutrient Testing

Phil Hagerman, Forum Health CEO: "We value clinics that bring diversity of service offerings and treatments to our network. As the field of functional medicine grows and evolves, we aim to be leaders in personalized medicine and have a network of providers that are industry leaders in their specialties."

About Forum Health, LLC

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine. Our providers take a root-cause approach to care exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. For more, visit www.forumhealth.com.

