Forum Health Launches as Nationwide Provider of Precision Health Services

SALT LAKE CITY, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health LLC has launched, uniting practitioners under a precision health model that addresses root causes — not just symptoms — to help people achieve their personal wellness goals.

"So much of the U.S. healthcare system is reactive," said Forum Health CEO Craig Weston. "Conventional medicine is built on an acute model. We deal with problems only after they happen — managing symptoms with pharmaceuticals and procedures. So often, this episodic approach to care falls short of addressing the true underlying issues."

Precision health combines advanced modern medicine with principles of functional or integrative medicine.

"This is the next evolution of healthcare — the best of both worlds," Weston said. "Our practitioners take a whole-body approach, looking at genetics, environment, and lifestyle factors like nutrition, sleep, and exercise."

Weston said Forum Health aims to unite like-minded practitioners throughout the U.S. who already take a holistic approach to patient care.

"Most of these physicians right now are on an island — battling their own battle," he said. "We want to bring them all together and give them more tools to succeed. We believe we're stronger together."

Forum Health's novel approach to care is bolstered by proprietary technology and nutrition science. The company has three major components:

Forum Health Partners LLC, which includes founding medical practices Agenixs and Whole Health Utah

Forum Health Technology LLC, which offers Power2Practice electronic medical record (EMR) software

Inwell Biosciences LLC, which offers Forum Health's line of professional-grade dietary supplements

Medical Leadership

The first two practices to join Forum Health Partners are:

Agenixs in Chicago — led by Paul Savage , MD

— led by , MD Whole Health Utah in Provo and West Jordan — led by Andrew Petersen , DO

Beyond continuing to practice, Drs. Savage and Petersen will serve Forum Health as co-chief medical officers alongside Shilpa P. Saxena, MD.

Dr. Savage founded Agenixs, a concierge anti-aging clinic. With more than 20 years' experience in the field, he serves as a lecturer and consultant on regenerative medicine and hormone therapy.

Dr. Petersen brings more than 15 years of physician experience, specializing in areas like chronic illness and infections. Before joining Forum Health, he served as chief of staff for a hospital in Texas.

Dr. Saxena is a board-certified family physician with more than 15 years' experience in integrative and functional medicine. She is internationally known for her contributions to the lifestyle-based group medical appointment model.

Power2Practice EMR Software

Forum Health Technology offers Power2Practice, an EMR software platform designed specifically for precision health practices.

Power2Practice is used by about 1,100 medical professionals across 500 practices, generating billions of longitudinal data points on more than a million patients.

"Forum Health has one of the largest repositories of real-world data in our industry," Weston said. "We can look at patient demographics, symptoms, lab results, genetics, and the outcomes of various traditional and alternative therapies. Our analysis will enable practitioners to use the power of precision health to develop proactive treatment plans for patients."

To learn more about Power2Practice, visit power2practice.com .

Inwell Dietary Supplements

Inwell Biosciences offers Forum Health's line of professional-grade dietary supplements. The physician-curated product line includes purposeful supplements for nutrition, cognition, immune health, and more.

To learn more about Inwell, visit inwellbio.com .

Redefining Precision Health

Phil Hagerman, co-founder and former CEO of Diplomat Pharmacy, is a Forum Health investor and the company's executive chairman.

He said consumers in the U.S. are increasingly seeking ways to take more control of their health.

"This is an exciting time for anyone who has thought, 'There has to be a better way,'" Hagerman said. "With the latest treatments and supplements and EMR data at our fingertips, Forum Health practitioners can redefine healthcare."

About Forum Health

Forum Health LLC is a nationwide provider of precision health services. Forum Health practitioners take a new approach to patient health and wellness, integrating advanced modern medicine with the powerful principles of functional medicine. Forum's network of physicians is bolstered by its Power2Practice® electronic medical record (EMR) platform and Inwell Biosciences supplement line. Forum is redefining healthcare — harnessing the power of technology, clinical innovation, and patient engagement. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com .

About Forum Health Technology

Forum Health Technology LLC offers the robust Power2Practice® electronic medical record (EMR) platform — specially designed for precision health. Practitioners can see patient charts, order supplements, track lab results and IV therapies, and more. Extensive real-time data from Power2Practice helps practices design personalized care plans according to validated clinical protocols. To learn more, visit power2practice.com .

About Inwell Biosciences

Inwell Biosciences LLC is the nutrition science company of Forum Health, offering a physician-curated line of dietary supplements to help people achieve optimal wellness. Inwell is focused on quality — using the latest data and insight, pure ingredients, targeted formulations, and clinically relevant dosing. Inwell's product line includes purposeful supplements for nutrition, cognition, immune health, and more. To learn more, visit inwellbio.com .

