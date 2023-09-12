Forum Health Launches Groundbreaking AI Technology to Detect Signs of Heart Disease at an Earlier Stage

News provided by

Forum Health, LLC

12 Sep, 2023, 08:50 ET

Wisconsin clinic is the first in the Forum Health network to use the Multifunction Cardiogram™️ scan, a cutting-edge, non-invasive diagnostic tool transforming cardiovascular care

FLINT, Mich., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health Fond du Lac, a Forum Health national integrative and functional medicine network, has launched the Multifunction Cardiogram™ (MCG™) scan for early detection of heart disease and cardiac abnormalities.

Forum Health and Dr. Steven Meress, MD, FACP are excited to introduce you to the groundbreaking Multifunction Cardiogram™️ Scan, a revolutionary early detection device for heart disease and underlying cardiac issues.
Phil Hagerman, Forum Health CEO: "Our vision is to use advanced technologies like AI in everything we do. The MCG™ scan uses AI to identify potential heart issues before they escalate into life-threatening conditions. Fond du Lac is the first clinic in our network to launch this technology with great success and we plan to expand it to other clinics."

The MCG™ scan is a preventative measure that can be used in youth and general populations that are increasingly at risk of heart-related disease. Unlike traditional methods that rely on the onset of symptoms, the MCG™ scan uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology to identify a wide range of cardiac concerns, including:

  • Coronary artery disease
  • Myocarditis
  • Microvascular disease
  • Rhythm disturbances
  • Heart stiffening
  • Plaque instabilities
  • Occlusions with high sensitivity

Dr. Steven Meress, Forum Health Fond du Lac: "The MCG™ scan is a revolutionary cardiac device. In March 2023, we performed the first round of scans; five months later, 12 out of 12 follow-up scans show improvement. This evidence shows how effective early interventions can be when based off the MCG™ scan and the positive impact on cardiac health."

The Multifunction Cardiogram™ scan is powered by AI-driven technology, which continuously learns and improves with each test conducted. Each scan is compared to a robust database of more than 200,000 patients with established cardiovascular disease and assigned an objective heart dysfunctional burden score. This score ranks the patient's heart health, empowering physicians to make informed decisions and develop personalized treatment plans.

About Forum Health, LLC

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine. Our providers take a root-cause approach to care exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. For more, visit www.forumhealth.com.

SOURCE Forum Health, LLC

