Forum Health, LLC adds Waller Wellness Center to its growing community of Integrative and Functional Medicine practitioners

With over 35 years of experience helping patients uncover the root cause of their symptoms to attain optimal wellness and resolve chronic health issues, Waller Wellness Center is led by Catherine Waller, MD with an experienced team that includes a psychotherapist, acupuncture specialist, physician assistant, and registered dietitian. The practice offers a wide variety of treatments and services including in-depth diagnostic testing, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, diet and nutritional counseling, health coaching, psychotherapy, weight loss programs, and acupuncture.

"The patient-focused philosophy of Waller Wellness Center and their dedication to using science-backed tests and treatments to help patients reach their health goals align directly with Forum Health's mission. We are thrilled to add them to our growing nationwide network", says Forum Health CEO, Phil Hagerman.

Dr. Catherine Waller, MD is one of the first 20 physicians in the United States to be Board Certified in Anti-Aging and Functional Medicine. Her passion is helping patients achieve optimal wellness, reverse chronic health problems, regain their independence and feel like themselves again.

"Partnering with Forum Health will allow us to offer additional services to more effectively serve our existing patients and the community of Southeast Michigan," said Waller. "I'm excited to work with Forum Health's leading team of nationwide experts to help patients on their journey to a healthier, more vibrant life."

About Forum Health



Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com.

To learn more, visit our practice location page.

SOURCE Forum Health, LLC

Related Links

https://forumhealth.com

