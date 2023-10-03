Forum Health Named 2023 Hormone Therapy Provider by Healthcare Business Review

Forum Health, LLC

03 Oct, 2023, 08:50 ET

The annual listing ranks the top companies at the forefront of providing hormone therapy services, positioning Forum Health as a leader in menopause care

FLINT, Mich., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health, LLC, leading national network of integrative and functional medicine providers, is setting itself apart with recognition from Healthcare Business Review for its personalized Bioidentical Hormone Therapy (BHRT) programs for women in menopause and men in andropause.

Tara Scott MD, FACOG, FAAFM, NCMP, Forum Health Akron: "Our integrative approach and expertise in the latest trends in hormone health, menopause and andropause is what sets us apart. Forum Health is not a one-size-fits-all clinic. We work to understand the root-cause of hormonal imbalances by exploring the patient's health history, genetics, lifestyle, environment, and goals to develop a program to fit their needs." 

Forum Health's 360-degree approach offers:

  • A customized program for rebalancing hormones
  • Focus on hormone metabolism, thyroid balance, and detoxification
  • Advanced diagnostic testing to provide precision dosing of hormones
  • A safer and more efficacious solution compared to synthetic hormones
  • A variety of hormone delivery options - pellets, patches, creams and oral
  • Nutraceutical and nutrition recommendations

BHRT uses hormones identical in molecular structure to those produced in the body, making them easily absorbed and put into action - unlike synthetic hormones that can have unwanted side effects. BHRT is used in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance, menopause and andropause to help restore optimal hormone levels, improve cardiovascular health, bone production, sexual health, cognition, and energy levels.

Adam Puttkammer, Forum Health President: "This recognition establishes Forum Health as a leader in the field of BHRT and menopause treatment. We've found that the stage of menopause and perimenopause is an underserved life transition, and we're proud to truly understand patients' concerns to help them achieve real results."

About Forum Health, LLC

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine. Our providers take a root-cause approach to care exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help patients achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. Visit www.forumhealth.com.

About Healthcare Business Review

Healthcare Business Review is a business and technology magazine for the healthcare industry. Learn more at www.healthcarebusinessreview.com 

SOURCE Forum Health, LLC

