Forum held in Athens to mark 20 years of China-Greece comprehensive strategic partnership

ATHENS, Greece, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A forum on intercultural dialogue and mutual learning among civilizations to mark the 20th anniversary of the China-Greece comprehensive strategic partnership was held here on Thursday.

The forum, themed "The Beauty of Harmony: Coexistence through Integration," was jointly hosted by Xinhua News Agency, the Chinese Embassy in Greece and the Alliance for Cultural Heritage in Asia.

Former Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos speaks during a forum to mark the 20th anniversary of the China-Greece comprehensive strategic partnership in Athens, Greece, May 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lyu Yansong, editor-in-chief of Xinhua News Agency, said that the China-Greece comprehensive strategic partnership has continued to deepen under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state. As China's national news agency, Xinhua has always been committed to telling stories of practical and friendly cooperation as well as intercultural dialogue and mutual learning between the two civilizations.

At a critical crossroads concerning the future of humanity, Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for building a world where "the light of civilization illuminates the right path for human progress," Lyu said.

Lyu said that as an important bridge for people-to-people communication and a vital force in promoting dialogue among civilizations, the media shoulders unique social responsibilities. Looking ahead, Xinhua is ready to work with Chinese and Greek partners to jointly uphold the vision of civilization based on equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness, actively carry forward the common values of humanity, promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, and contribute to mutual learning among civilizations.

He noted that the Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency, on Thursday released a report titled "The Theory of Cultural Empowerment: China's Cultural Consciousness in Marching Toward High-Quality Development."

Former Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos said the anniversary marked an important milestone in Greece-China cooperation. The two sides have achieved fruitful results in trade, economic and investment cooperation, while further deepening a multidimensional partnership centered on civilizational exchange and dialogue, he said, adding that cooperation between the two sides has broad prospects.

Chinese Ambassador to Greece Fang Qiu said that looking ahead, China and Greece will strengthen strategic alignment, advance cooperation in such areas as digital infrastructure, green transition and smart manufacturing, continuously deepen mutual learning among civilizations and practical cooperation, and promote mutual empowerment in culture, trade and economy.

About 150 representatives from the two countries' governments, media outlets, cultural institutions, research organizations and enterprises attended the forum.

Former Greek Foreign Minister George Katrougalos said the significance of the Greece-China comprehensive strategic partnership has become increasingly evident as the international order undergoes profound changes. The friendship between Greece and China has endured and grown stronger, while the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative has brought tangible development benefits to Greece, he added.

SOURCE Xinhua