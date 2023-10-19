Forum Investment Group Hires Industry Veteran Lee Beck as Managing Partner

Forum Investment Group

19 Oct, 2023, 10:38 ET

DENVER, Oct. 19, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Investment Group1 ("Forum"), a Denver-based real estate investment and asset management firm, announced today that industry veteran Lee Beck has joined the company's executive leadership team as Managing Partner.

Beck will lead the firm's investment and distribution strategy to drive continued growth and innovative real estate investment solutions for Forum's investors and clients. In his role, Beck will oversee the operations, marketing, analytics and capital development groups, sit on the firm's executive and investment committees, and participate in capital raising efforts, as needed.

"Forum's focus on multifamily real estate sets us apart in today's market," Beck said. "I am excited to share the story how Forum is helping to solve our country's housing shortage for families, couples, and individuals while seeking to provide investors with income, performance and exposure."

Beck's career spans 25 years and includes leadership roles at Kudu, BlackRock, JP Morgan and PIMCO, serving on various executive, operating and global investment committees. Prior to Forum, he was Founder and Managing Partner at North Advisory, LLC, where he advised global and boutique alternative investment management firms on growth, liquidity, and mergers & acquisitions.

"Lee is a well-respected investment management professional with a deep track record in corporate strategy and financial services," said Darren Fisk, Forum Founder & Chief Executive Officer. "As Forum expands its suite of real estate solutions, Lee's expertise will be instrumental in executing our firm's operational strategies and helping to lead the team on our growth path."

About Forum

Forum Investment Group is a private investment management firm specializing in multifamily real estate. Since 2007, Forum has focused on solving for income, performance and diversification while investing alongside our clients. For more information, visit www.ForumRE.com.

1 Forum Investment Group LLC is primarily comprised of Forum Capital Advisors LLC and FCA Capital Markets LLC, and is affiliated with Forum Real Estate Group, LLC, and FDG Project Management Services, LLC, (collectively, "Forum").

