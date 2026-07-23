Forum Markets to Present Company Strategy and Business Model at Force Family Office Investor Webinar

McAndrew Rudisill to Discuss Forum's Tokenization Platform Across AI Infrastructure, Private Credit and Equipment Finance on Aug. 4

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Markets, Incorporated (Nasdaq: FRMM), a digital asset platform focused on broadening access to cash-generating real-world assets, today announced that McAndrew Rudisill, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at an investor webinar hosted by Force Family Office on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT).

The webinar will give investors a broad overview of Forum's strategy and business model, including the company's approach to acquiring durable, cash-generating assets across its core verticals of aircraft engines, AI compute finance, mobile home loans and auto warehouse lending, with the ability to tokenize those assets to expand distribution or enhance liquidity.

Among the topics expected to be discussed is Forum's planned investments in AI and power infrastructure that may ultimately be tokenized and distributed as regulated digital securities.

"This webinar is an opportunity to give investors a broader view of Forum's strategy: identifying durable, high-yield assets across sectors like AI and power infrastructure, private credit and equipment finance, with the option to tokenize those assets to expand distribution or enhance liquidity," said Rudisill. "We look forward to interacting with Force Family Office's network."

Space is limited. Investors interested in attending may register here.

About Forum Markets, Incorporated

Forum Markets, Incorporated (Nasdaq: FRMM) is a digital asset platform broadening access to cash-generating real-world assets through tokenization. The Company structures and brings institutional-grade assets onto blockchain-based infrastructure to unlock liquidity, broaden investor access, and enable more efficient primary issuance and secondary market activity. Forum integrates traditional asset management principles with scalable digital market architecture as it builds a new framework for how real-world value is originated, accessed, and traded. For more information, please visit ir.forum-markets.com.

SOURCE Forum Markets, Incorporated