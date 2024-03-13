Forum Mobility Provides Charging for Innovative New Electric Truck Program Offered by Ocean Network Express (North America) Inc. and LX Pantos

Program provides small drayage fleets opportunity to gain real world experience with battery electric trucks

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Mobility, a leading heavy duty truck charging infrastructure provider, announced that it is the charging solutions partner for the innovative new ONE Electric Truck Program.

Magenta Goes Green with Volvo VNR Electric Truck and Forum Mobility Charging

The program was developed by Ocean Network Express (North America) Inc., a global container transportation and shipping company, to facilitate the transition to zero-emission vehicles. The program provides small-sized drayage fleets an opportunity to gain real-world experience operating battery-electric trucks on their daily routes through a complimentary three-month lease. BoxLinks, a member of the LX Pantos Group, is ONE's regional partner and will manage the leasing contract and operations for the program.

Forum Mobility will provide the charging for the Class 8 Volvo VNR electric trucks at the FM Harbor charging depot on 260 Pico Avenue, in the heart of the Port of Long Beach.

"Forum Mobility's goal is to make the transition to electric trucks easy for carriers of all sizes. We are proud to be selected by the global shipping leader ONE to supply charging at our FM Harbor depot in Long Beach for this innovative project supporting small fleets," said Matt LeDucq, CEO of Forum Mobility.

"This further supports ONE's global ambition of achieving zero emissions by 2050. The North American debut of the ONE Electric Truck Program aims to promote the use of zero-tailpipe emission trucks, helping navigate toward a carbon-neutral supply chain," said Colin Fleming, Senior Manager, Green and Sustainability Planning Team for Ocean Network Express (North America) Inc.

There are over 30,000 drayage trucks in California, 80% of which are operated by small fleets or independent owner operators. By 2035, California policy requires that 100% transition to zero emission vehicles. Forum Mobility is building a network of heavy-duty truck charging depots, in ports and on routes to common freight destinations. Forum's staffed and secure depots offer charging, or charging plus a truck together, for a monthly fee.

Forum's Port of Long Beach charging depot will offer 19 dual-port 360 kW chargers, and six 360 kW single-dispenser chargers, able to charge 44 trucks simultaneously. At full capacity, it will serve over 200 trucks a day. Forum Mobility's first tranche of eight charging depots, with capacity to charge about 600 trucks simultaneously, are scheduled to come online over the next 10-20 months.

"We want to ensure that anyone running diesel has the ability to benefit from going zero emission. Not everyone is able to build their own charging, and for those, we offer an easy, all-inclusive truck charging service. Forum's principals have decades of experience building electric infrastructure -- we take on the challenges, costs, and operations of infrastructure so truckers and carriers of all sizes can focus on their business and their customers," said Matt LeDucq, Forum's CEO.

More information about the ONE Electric Truck Program can be found at: https://us.one-line.com/ElectricTruckProgram

SOURCE Forum Mobility