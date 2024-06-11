Forum Multifamily Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders

DENVER, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Multifamily Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. ("FMREIT") announced today that it will hold its first annual meeting of stockholders in a virtual-only format on July 23, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time.

The purpose of the annual meeting is the election of directors to FMREIT's board of directors and such other business as may properly come before the meeting.

