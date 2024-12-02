Forum Partners and TSCG Launch Private Credit Fund Offering 9% Preferred Return

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Partners, a global real estate investment and asset management firm, and its portfolio company TSCG, announced today the launch of TSCG Credit Opportunities I, LLC, a private credit fund seeking to raise up to $25 million from accredited investors, with the option to increase the maximum offering amount to $50 million.

The fund intends to utilize the proceeds to issue small-balance loans to current or returning TSCG clients seeking to increase property values through tenant improvements, leasing and development efforts.

"Many of our retail clients have opportunities to improve their centers but have been underserved by the traditional sources of capital," said Sam Latone, co-CEO of TSCG. "As we help investors navigate an evolving retail landscape, we are excited to provide an opportunity to invest in a real estate private credit fund created to transform capital market challenges into unique lending opportunities."

The minimum capital contribution is $25,000 and interests will be offered to accredited investors pursuant to Regulation D, Rule 506(c) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Members shall be entitled to an annual 9% cumulative, non-compounding preferred return, which will be paid in cash monthly in arrears, with an unlimited upside opportunity as a result of the fund's unique waterfall structure.

TSCG is a vertically integrated commercial real estate investment and advisory firm with a 40-year history. With four distinct business segments, TSCG offers a full assortment of advisory services to tenants, landlords, developers and financial institutions, as well as bespoke investment opportunities to investors throughout the U.S. TSCG's ability to originate, underwrite and service loans in-house represents a significant barrier to entry in the small balance lending market.

The company's investment management arm has a long history of helping its institutional investors acquire, finance and manage more than $2 billion in assets across core, value-add, development and debt allocation strategies. TSCG's portfolio currently spans 62 national markets with 60 million square feet leased and/or managed and more than 560 exclusive tenant assignments.

TSCG and Forum Partners formed a strategic partnership in 2022. They co-manage and co-sponsor TSCG Credit Opportunities I, LLC. TSCG is the sponsor and investment manager for the fund, and an affiliate of Forum Partners will oversee capital-raising efforts and investor relations.

About Forum Partners

Forum Partners is a global investment manager focused on investing in real assets and best-in-class real estate companies. Since its establishment in 2002, Forum has deployed approximately $7.7 billion of capital across 24 countries and over 100 investments. The company's strength lies in identifying a catalyst for unlocking asset and enterprise value and tailoring investments accordingly. Forum's portfolio of operating companies and affiliates directly or indirectly own or manage over $14 billion of commercial real estate in the United States and worldwide. For more information, visit forumpartners.com

